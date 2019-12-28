E-challan system will bring in ‘transparency’: CM

Panaji: Complimenting the Goa police for starting e-challan system, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Friday, said that “it will bring in transparency,” in the collection of fines from the violators of the traffic rules.

Sawant said that sometimes people raised doubts about the challan books used by the police to impose fines on the traffic offenders.

“Some people used to doubt about the genuineness of the challan books. However, with introduction of e-challan there won’t be any doubt and it will bring in transparency,” he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking on the occasion of launching of E-challan system, a joint initiative of Goa police and AXIS Bank, and handing over of a four wheeler by a businessman Dinesh Chhutani through Candolim village panchayat at the police headquarters ground in the city, on Friday.

Also present on the occasion were Chief Secretary Parimal Rai, Minister for Ports Michael Lobo, IGP Jaspal Singh and others.

The 400 e-challan machines have been provided to Goa police by the bank. The e-challan sytem, “would be making our task of data analysis simpler, robust and quick and also transparent,” said IGP Singh.

Speaking further, Sawant said that the tourists who don’t know to drive/ride should not take vehicles on rent.

“I don’t understand why they are taking the vehicles (on rent) and are roaming in Goa, if they don’t know to ride/drive. It can also lead to fatal accidents sometimes,” he said.

Sawant complimented Candolim sarapanch and panch members for the initiative wherein the four-wheeler was handed over to the Goa police, and it will be used by the Calangute police.

On the occasion, Sawant also handed over a cheque of Rs 30 lakh issued by the bank under the insurance scheme to the parent of a police constable, who was disabled owing to an accident.

Lobo said that “there is a proposal pending before the government pertaining to construction of new Calangute police station. The required infrastructure at the existing police station is not there. It was constructed years back.”

He urged the public to come forward and share information if any pertaining to drug trafficking.

“If you want to fight this menace… people have to come together and share information”, said Lobo, adding that, “we have so many NGOs in Goa…whenever we try to do something they oppose, if it is wrong they should but if it is right they should not. I think they should take more interest in this also.”

Lobo said that the police are doing a good job. Calangute police have conducted so many raids based on information given to them by the locals, likeminded people who want to see this menace eradicated, he informed.

Similarly, the people from other coastal belt and areas should come forward, said Lobo.

He said that there is a need for surveillance cameras in coastal belt. “There are so many crimes pertaining to snatching of bags. Organised gangs come from outside the state and are involved in snatching bags of tourists. If we do proper surveillance, lot of crimes can be detected,” said Lobo.