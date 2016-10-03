Dusshera to Diwali, naturally

Miguel Braganza

The Organic World Congress 2017 will be held in New Delhi, India, from November 9 to November 11. As per the tradition of the organisers, IFOAM (International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements, based in Bonn-Germany), the papers to be presented are called a whole year in advance. The last date for submitting papers is November 30. The local partner of the OWC 2017 is the Organic Farming Association of India (OFAI) with its Central Secretariat based in Mapusa, Goa. Yet not many people in Goa know about it.

The event is important for Goa and India as we can be the frontrunners in organic agriculture production. We have a long tradition of growing rice, cowpea, vegetables, banana, spices and fruits organically. The Hilly Vegetables Festival in Margao and the Zaddamche Fest in Socorro have just showcased it last weekend.

Garlands of marigolds adorn vehicles, shops, institutions and houses at Vijaya Dashmi, Dosro or Dusshera. The celebrations are preceded by Saraswati Pooja at educational institutions and ‘Auth Pooja’ or worship of the tools of work, which are all clean and gleaming in places of work. This will be celebrated on October 10 and October 11 this year.

By the end of the month, it is time for Deepawali or Diwali, the festival of lights. On its eve is the display of effigies of the Narak Asura or Narkasur, who was slayed by Lord Krishna just before dawn, the darkest part of the moonless night. The festivals are about victory of the good over the evil. Both these festivals are rooted in agriculture and have great significance in biological control of insect pests of fruit crops.

Diwali or Deepavali celebrations involve two very scientific procedures. The burning of the effigy of Narkasur before dawn attracts almost all the moths and hoppers as they are photophillic, i.e. attracted to light. The Narkasur itself is stuffed with waste straw and trash. The burning Narkasur on a dark night attracts and kills all the flying insect pests of the freshly harvested rice crop. It is for this reason that even the mosquito control dispenser in your bedroom has a small glowing LED bulb on it to attract the mosquitoes to its toxic fumes. The balance population of the insects is mopped up during the subsequent nights by lighting oil diyas or candles. One can plant the next crop with a much reduced insect pest population.

This Diwali light a diya or a candle, not serial lights. Save electricity and help reduce the insect pests, naturally. Also you can make an impact on faraway China by buying local diya and burning it with coconut oil to give a boost to the local coconut growers.