Duo granted conditional bail in theft case

Margao: The two youth arrested by Maina-Curtorim police in connection with a case of committing robbery were granted conditional bail by the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Margao on Sunday.

The court ordered the police to release the alleged accused on a bail of Rs 10,000 with one surety each in like amount. The court has directed them to report to the Maina-Curtorim police station for a week.

Maina -Curtorim police on Saturday evening had arrested two youth from Nuvem for committing robbery and lodged them in police custody. Both moved a bail application before the court after their arrest.

Police based on a complaint registered an offence under Section 392 read with 34 of IPC against the two of them and the property involved in the robbery has been recovered.

Police said that three mobiles have been recovered. Police disclosed the alleged accused names as Edwin Barretto (34) and Richard (30). The incident took place on Friday late night at

around 11.30 pm in a lonely area.

According to PI Kadam a consignment arrived by truck at Nuvem and the goods were being unloaded, however the two youth reached the spot and entered into an argument with the truck driver. While the arguments were on, the two alleged accused committed robbery of three mobiles and left the place on their scooters.

Police said thereafter three persons who had come to Goa from Satara with the consignment approached the police with their complaint. Based on the complaint the police registered the offence under Section 392 read with 34 of IPC and visited the spot on Saturday morning.

Police summoned two of the alleged

accused who was interrogated and after identification they were arrested and lodged in police custody on Saturday evening. Police have seized 2 two-wheelers used in the crime.