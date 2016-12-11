Dunes puff away the onslaught of St Anthony

NT NETWORK

Dunes Sports Club, Mandrem huffed and puffed to register a 7-6 win via the sudden death over St. Anthony’s Sports club Marna, Siolim in the finals of the GFA’s 3rd Division Play-off match at Duler stadium, here on Monday.

Both the teams, knowing each other style of play, restricted the ball mostly in the midfield for a major part of the first session.

Dunes skipper Shashank Ashvekar was the architect in the midfield for his team. He kept Alban Fernandes and Ryan Britto busy upfront, but the last two failed to get past the stubborn St Anthony defense marshaled by veteran Claudio Rodrigues and Anthony D’Souza.

It was only in the closing stages of the first session that both the teams came close scoring.

A fine build up move by Dunes skipper Ashvekar , who set up an intelligent through pass to Alban Fernandes whose low cross at the goal was timely cleared for a corner by defender Anthony D’Souza.

In the injury time, the Marna colts lost a glorious chance to take the lead when Manesh Nair moved dangerously inside the penalty box and drilled a power-packed right footer which was blocked by Dunes keeper Ankit Gadekar.

On crossing over, in the 55th minute, a curling corner by Manesh Nair was headed at the goal by Visdesh Sawant which rebounded off the Dunes goal post.

At the other end, a scorching right footer by Shashank Asvekar from outside the penalty box was collected by Marna keeper Salil Chari.

Play was restricted to midfield but it was in the 75th minute that a fine cross by Marna’s Aldridge Fernandes from the left flank was poorly judged by keeper Ankit Gadekar to find Vidhesh Sawant tap the ball into the unguarded goal, 1-0.

When it looked the curtains were down for Dunes, a long ball from Shashank Asvekar in the injury time, was controlled by Sandesh Sawant just outside the penalty box who -after covering some ground -drilled a blistering right footer past the helpless keeper Salil Chari, 1-1

Shashank Asvekar, Sandesh Swant, Eddison D’Souza, Myson Britto, Gaslie Pereira, Leslie Britto and Babli Sawant scored on target for Dunes while for St. Anthony’s Marna colts Anthony D’Souza, Francis Fernandes, Glen Fernandes, Claudio Rodrigues, Denven Menezes and Vidhesh Sawant scored while Ryan D’Souza shot was saved by the keeper.