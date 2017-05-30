Dumping of treated Sonsoddo waste raises fear of water-logging

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

With monsoon hardly a week away, there is a fear that the waste left after bioremediation of waste from Sonsoddo dump site which is dumped in an open space in the old market area in Margao may trigger water-logging.

It may be noted that the after bioremediation, the waste is dumped in the open space at old market by the Margao Municipal Council (MMC).

People staying in the vicinity of the old market are complaining that there are no drains in the area and have voiced fear that the rain water will inundate the open space as well as the main road. Water from Maddel areas also gets drained down into the area.

Though the MMC had assured to blend the said waste with mud as mandated by the authorities concerned, no such blending is evident at the site. However, on Tuesday, heaps of dumped waste was levelled.

A nearby resident J F Fernandes said, “The area is low-lying. Haphazard dumping of waste will lead to flooding in nearby areas. Earlier, water from Maddel area used to accumulate in the low-lying area. Now, the place is filled up with waste and so rain water will flow on to the main road.”

Another woman said, “If the small quantity of water is not draining out from the area, imagine what would happen during incessant rains?”

Sources informed that the MMC is looking out for land to dump waste but with no success, it has no option but to dump waste on the said land.

When contacted, MMC chief officer Y B Tavde said that the water resources department had asked to construct drains at the site so as to avoid sipping of water into the dumped waste. “I will speak to the official concerned to know whether the waste is being blended with mud,” Tavde said.