Dumping of debris: HC reserves order in contempt plea

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The High Court of Bombay at Goa has reserved an order on a contempt petition filed over the alleged inaction of the authorities to continued dumping of debris and garbage along the Panaji-Old Goa bypass road.

The advocate general submitted to the court a note on the measures taken by the government to deal with the issue. Advocate Aires Rodrigues submitted to the court that the government directives to panchayats and municipalities were only on paper while dumping of debris and garbage continues unabated.

As directed by the court the Old Goa police inspector submitted his report on the illegal landfilling of comunidade fields which has been carried out along the Ribandar-Merces road.

Aires Rodrigues in his contempt petition filed last year pointed out that in 2007 a Public Interest Litigation was filed over the alleged dumping of building debris along the Panaji-Old Goa bypass road.