Dumanem plant an eyesore as garbage spills on road

CANACONA

The Dumanem garbage treatment plant that lies along the road to Agonda and Palolem beaches has become an eyesore to tourists as well as a nuisance to locals.

The machinery at the plant had caught fire in 2013-14 and it is not fully equipped to treat all the garbage dumped there as a result of which waste has found its way onto the road. People from other areas also dump garbage in the vicinity compounding the situation.

Suspecting sabotage, the Canacona Municipal Council chief officer had lodged a complaint at the Canacona police station but the “culprit” is still at large. Tourists who visit Agonda and Palolem beaches have expressed ire over the situation.

Expressing laments, locals said that the situation has worsened due to the garbage dumping at the entrance of the plant by people from other areas. They have called upon the concerned authority to look into the matter or else threatened to agitate before the concerned authority within a week.

Palolem councillor Dayanand Pagi said that the plant is unable to treat extra load of garbage due to space crunch and the matter has gone out of hand due to illegal dumping near the plant.