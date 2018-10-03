Dudhsagar lake ‘thrown open’ for tourists

PONDA: The gate of the Dudhsagar lake, located the Bhagwan Mahaveer Wildlife Sanctuary, was thrown open for the tourists, on Tuesday, at the hands of Sanvordem MLA Deepak Pauskar

The opening of the gate marks the beginning of the new tourist season.

Collem sarpanch Gangaram Lambor, deputy sarapanch Khushi Velip, president of Dudhsagar Tour Operators Association (DTOA) Tribolo Souza, range forest officer Paresh Parab and others were present on the occasion.

On this occasion, Pauskar assured the tour operators of allowing more jeeps a day, by doing away with daily limit of 225 jeeps.

“Though there are 431 jeeps operating at the Dudhsagar, only 225 are allowed to venture into the forest per day. I will try to allow more jeeps per day,” he said.

“This will also resolve the issue of tourists not getting an opportunity to go on a trip,” he added.

Speaking further, Pauskar said that the long pending ramp bridge project in the forest of Dudhsagar would be taken up as early as possible/

The project, which is estimated to cost Rs 5 crore, will be executed by the GSIDC, he said.

Presently, the vehicles are driven through a river. On this occasion, RFO Paresh Parab urged the jeep operators to behave properly with the tourists venturing into forest of Dudhsagar.

“Behavior of the jeep or taxi operators reflects image of Goa in the minds of tourists visiting the place,” he said. RFO also urged operators to protect environment in the best way possible.

The lake falls in Collem village of Dharbandora taluka and entries to it are monitored by the forest department. There were, earlier, only 98 jeeps transporting tourists to the Dudhsagar falls. Recently, the Wildlife Board has permitted an additional 333 jeeps raising the number of vehicles to 431.

As the lake is located in the forest of the Western Ghats, the entry of vehicles has been restricted to only 225 jeeps a day.

As per the information, during the last season Dudhsagar witnessed around 49,000 trips, and this year too good response from the tourists is expected. “During the peak season in April-May, the number of tourists expected to visit the lake is around 4,000 a day,” said a source.

Presently, the Wildlife Board charges each jeep operator an annual fee of Rs 7500, and around Rs 50 is charged as an entry fee for each passenger visiting the forest.

This year, the tourist season at Dudhasagar has commenced 11 days earlier compared to the last year.