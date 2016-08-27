Dual citizenship issue still a grey area: Britto

MARGAO : The South Goa Advocates’ Association on Saturday held a debate on the topic ‘Does registration of birth of a Goan in Portugal invite loss of Indian citizenship.’

The moderation of the debate was done by retired Justice Nelson Britto. Rajya Sabha MP Shantaram Naik gave an introductory talk about his bill in the Rajya Sabha for granting dual citizenship to Goans.

The debate was opened by retired Justice Britto. Advocates Cleofato Coutinho and Aires Rodrigues were of the opinion that registration of birth in Portugal is tantamount to acquiring Portuguese citizenship and therefore termination of Indian Citizenship.

Advocate Radharao Gracias claimed that “we had not voluntarily acquired this nationality, as Goa was invaded and not liberated, and therefore mere registration of birth of Goans in Portugal would not amount to acquiring Portuguese citizenship.”

Advocate Rajeev Gomes, president of the South Goa Advocates’ Association, who also participated in the debate, contended that registeration of birth in Portugal would not amount to acquiring Portuguese citizenship, as registration of birth only confers nationality not citizenship, and the central government which decided the issue of termination of citizenship also has to decide whether the birth registration was voluntary.

The debate was attended by many prominent citizens from all over Goa and questions from the audience were also invited. Retired Justice Britto summed up the entire discussion by observing that the issue is still a grey area and that registration may not necessarily result in loss of Indian citizenship.