D’Silva’s nomination as Congress candidate for Fatorda accepted

MARGAO: Though the Congress party continues to maintain that it will not field candidates in Fatorda along with Panaji, Porvorim and Siolim constituencies as part of seat adjustment, the nomination of Fatorda block Congress committee president Jose D’Silva was accepted by the returning officer for Fatorda Uday Prabhudesai as a Congress candidate.

In a unique case, D’Silva had filed two nominations from Fatorda constituency representing two different parties, the Congress and Goa Vikas Party (GVP).

Dilip Prabhudesai, election agent of GFP’s Fatorda candidate Vijai Sardesai had filed a petition challenging D’Silva’s nomination.

Joint chief electoral officer Narayan Navti had said that D’Silva or one of the political parties can withdraw one of his nominations, failing which he stands the chance of being technically disqualified, adding that a candidate can only have affiliation to one political party.

After pronouncement of the order, D’Silva said that he will withdraw the nomination representing GVP.

Sources informed that D’Silva was in possession of a letter by Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Luizinho Faleiro that the GPCC is withdrawing the Wednesday’s letter which spoke of withdrawal of his Congress nomination.

Sources revealed that during the argument, D’Silva’s lawyer cited the judgment in the election case of Ravi Naik.

The returning officer Uday Prabhudesai also disposed off another petition filed by me with regards to the assets declared by GFP candidate Vijay Sardesai, informed D’Silva.

Though GPCC president Luizinho Faleiro could not be contacted, Congress leader M K Shaikh said that he was unaware about the development. He said that the AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh will reach Goa at 8 pm and clear the Congress stand.

Congress had on the final day of filing nominations on Wednesday announced that it will contest only 36 seats and not field candidates in Panaji, Porvorim, Fatorda and Siolim.

With Congress nominating D’Silva as its candidate, there may be some surprises on the date of withdrawal. D’Silva is considered as a political rival of Vijai Sardesai.