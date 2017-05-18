DSE felicitates retiring staff

The annual Diocesan Society of Education (DSE) Thanksgiving Day and felicitation programme for retiring heads of DSE was held at Lar de Estudantes, Panaji. The programme began with a Eucharistic celebration led by Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Filipe Neri Ferrão.

In his address the Archbishop stated we are the apples of God’s eyes, God does not take off his eyes from us even for a single moment. On this occasion the Archbishop felicitated, thanked and presented mementos to the eight retiring heads of different DSE schools namely, headmaster of St Xavier High School, Macasanca, Constancio Miranda; headmaster of St Joseph High School, Shrioda, Martin Vaz; headmistress of Our Lady of Mount Carmel High School, Arambol, Lydia Martins; headmaster of Holy Cross Institute, Cavelossim, Quintiliano Faleiro; headmistress of Marina English High School Verna, Vanda D’ Souza; headmistress of Mae Dos Pobres High School, Nuvem, Wilma Henriques; headmistress of St Joseph High School, Usgao, Petul Barreto and headmistress of St. Rita’s High School, Maina-Curtorim, Maria do Carmo Rego.

The heads of different DSE institutions sang mandos and dulpods composed by principal of St Xavier’s Higher Secondary, Mapusa, Elvis Gonsalves.