Drunk driving getting out of hand in Goa

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Over 35 per cent of the motorists caught by the traffic police for drunk driving in the last 17 months had alcohol content in their blood, which was triple than the permissible limit.

Sources said the permissible alcohol limit is 30mg per 100ml of blood. However, of the 3709 motorists found riding and driving under the influence of alcohol, 1384 were found to have alcohol content in blood more than 100mg.

Police figures say that in the year 2016 traffic police had booked 2,245 motorists and in 2017, till May, have booked 1,464 violators for drunk driving.

A senior police officer said that on analysing these cases it was found that in 2016 a total of 821 motorists and in 2017 (till May) 563 persons were found to have alcohol content in blood more than 100mg per 100ml of blood.

As per Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, whoever while driving or attempting to drive a motor vehicle has in his blood alcohol exceeding 30mg per 100ml of blood, as detected by breathalyser, will be punished for the first offence with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to Rs 2000 or with both, the police said.

The enforcement agencies are not empowered to penalise the motorists found driving under the influence of alcohol, as such these cases are referred to the concerned court of law.

The police say that drunk driving is one of the major causes of road accidents calling for a strict action against drunk drivers.

The drunk drivers have been fined Rs 2000, the sources said.