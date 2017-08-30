Drugs worth Rs 41.5 cr seized this year

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that Goa is still a transit point for smuggling of drugs, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Vimal Gupta on Wednesday sought public assistance to eliminate the drug trade from Goan soil.

He was addressing the media along with Superintendent of Police, Anti Narcotic Cell, Umesh Gaonkar.

Gupta said that police have registered 79 drug-related cases and arrested 84 persons this year. Drugs worth Rs 41.5 crore have been seized this year, he said and added that after the tragedy wherein two youth from Kerala died of drug overdose in the state in August, police booked 27 cases and arrested 27 persons, including five foreigners.

Stating that drugs are being sneaked in from Pakistan, Afghanistan and European countries, Gupta said that the chain of drug peddlers, suppliers and drug addicts is well connected. “We need to break this internecine nexus and to achieve this feat, we require sufficient manpower and equipment to be put in order since at present we are not being able to penetrate the whole system at the international level,” he said.

Gupta said that the drug trade is linked globally and is like a world wide web. “We are fighting smaller players at the state level but we need to create agencies having pan-India jurisdiction so that we can collectively break into the system at the national level,” he said. The DIG said that there is a need for coordination among the states to stop the entry of drugs from other states into Goa. Gupta said that previously only the Anti Narcotic Cell police booked drug-related cases but now all police stations have been allowed to book such cases. “This has proved to be beneficial and the Chief Minister is himself monitoring the situation and is more concerned about the drug menace in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Goa police had on Tuesday organised a workshop on how to curb drug trade in the state. The workshop was attended by police officers from the ranks of assistant sub inspectors to Superintendents of Police. The main objective of the workshop was to clean Goa of drug trade.

The DIG said that many issues came up for discussion at the workshop like how to strengthen the cases and achieve a good conviction rate. Gupta said that the names and identities of those providing any information on drug peddlers or drug addicts will be kept a secret.