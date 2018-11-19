Drugs worth Rs 11 lakh seized; Nigerian held

CALANGUTE: In a major narcotic raid of the recent times by the Calangute police, a big haul of drugs, including synthetic and manufactured ones, was seized and Nigerian national Frank Nathaneil (32),a resident of Calangute, was arrested, on Sunday.

According to the police inspector Jivba Dalvi, an information was received from a source that a Nigerian national would be coming to supply drugs to a customer at an internal road near at Porbowado, Calangute.

Accordingly a raiding team was formed and immediately police in civil clothes waited at the roadside to trace the accused, said Dalvi adding the accused person appeared at the roadside along with a scooter in the afternoon, and began waiting for the customer. He was immediately rounded up by the police, and inquired about his presence at the spot.

During further questioning, the Nigerian national disclosed that he was in possession of narcotic drugs. When his personal search was conducted and he was found to be in possession of variety of drugs, said the police inspector.

The drugs seized include MDMA (alpha – dimethyl methylene) worth Rs 78,000, morphine worth Rs 40,000, amphetamine worth Rs 72,000, charas worth Rs 6,39,000, LSD (didehydro-N methylergoline) papers worth Rs 2,30,000 and ganja worth Rs 46,000, he said adding all drugs are worth Rs 11,05,000 approximately in the international market.

In addition to that one scooter was also seized, he said.

The police are verifying if the accused has been involved in any more such crimes. Offences under sections 20(b)(ii)(A) 20(b)(ii)(B), 21(a), 22(b) and 22(c) of NDPS Act were registered against the Nigerian national for the possession of drugs.

The police team consisted of PI Jivba Dalvi, PSI Jatin Potdar, PSI Mahesh Naik, PSI Sitaram Malik, PSI Prajit Mandrekar, police constables Shreyas Sakhalkar, Pandurang Samant, Laximan Patekar and others.

Further investigation is in progress under the supervision of PI Jivba Dalvi, SDPO Nelson Albuquerque and SP North Chandan Choudhary, IPS.