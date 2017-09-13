Drug peddlers on govt radar: CM

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Stating that drugs peddlers are on the radar of the state government, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday said that he has directed the police and the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) to destroy the user network which would help stop the drug trade in the touristic state of Goa.

The Chief Minister said that the police and the ANC have detected altogether 38 cases of drugs this year and have seized drugs worth Rs 30 lakh. “Mostly retailers who were involved in selling or possessed drugs have been arrested by police and ANC so far and efforts are on to nab the big sharks at the appropriate and right time,” said Parrikar.

He was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of site inspection of the Cortalim and Zuarinagar market projects. Requesting the people to provide him with information about drug peddlers in the state, the Chief Minister assured that the names of the informants will be kept confidential. “I will not reveal the names of the persons, who provide information about drug peddlers. I have also written letters to my ministers and legislators asking them to provide information about drug peddlers and that the names will be kept confidential,” he said and added that the police and the ANC have initiated action against drug peddlers based on information provided by informants.

When asked whether there is any threat perception to him from drug peddlers or from the drug mafia in view of the statement made by Water Resources Minister and Siolim MLA Vinod Palyekar, Parrikar said that he feels secure and does not face any scare or threat from any drug peddler or the drug mafia. “I have been Defence Minister of India and so I know how to take care of myself,” Parrikar said. He, however, said that with regards to the threat perception to Palyekar, the police have to ensure that there is no threat to him. “The special branch or committee would analyze the situation and take appropriate steps and provide security as required by Palyekar,” said Parrikar.

The Chief Minister, however, said that there is no specific threat to Palyekar, as no person has been identified by him. “Some people might have been following Palyekar while he was going around; possibly it may be not known whether they wanted to talk to him or not,” said Parrikar and added that as Palyekar has raised the issue of drugs, someone having a vested interest in drug dealing may be either trying to compromise or trying to get a closure and that can become a threat to him.