Drug nexus: Ravi, son get clean chit from SIT

PANAJI

The special investigation team,  which was  formed to ascertain the findings of the 2013 House committee report on the police-drug mafia nexus, has found no evidence to prove the allegations against Ponda MLA Ravi Naik and his son Roy Naik. The SIT has completed the  inquiry and is likely to submit its report to the government shortly, sources said.

The purpose of the inquiry into the House committee report was to find out whether the allegations made in report were true.

However, the allegations could not be established, the sources said.

The SIT recorded statements of 15 persons including that of Ravi Naik, Roy Naik and some police officials.

Around 21 police personnel, who had been  already investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, were not examined.

Earlier this year, the state government constituted the SIT under the crime branch to establish the findings of  the House panel  report on the police-drug mafia nexus.

The sources said the panel  headed by the then Nuvem MLA Francisco Xavier ‘Mickky’ Pacheco had indicted former home minister Ravi Naik and his son Roy Naik in the alleged drug mafia nexus.

However, two members of the committee – former MLA Vishnu Wagh and incumbent Calangute MLA Michael Lobo – had refused to sign the report, claiming that the allegations were made without any evidence.

 

