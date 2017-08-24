‘Drug menace flourishes at music parties’

SP, ANC, Umesh Gaonkar tells Amresh Parab that drug use is more prevalent during nighttime at music parties and in clubs, and as such they have focused their action plan on targeting such places

Q: What is the action plan against the drugs trade in the state?

All policemen – from constabulary to senior officers – have been sensitised and even local police stations have been doing their best to crack down on drugs trade. We have found that drug use is more prevalent during nighttime at music parties and in clubs, as such we have focused our action plan to target such places to check each and everyone… The law is same for consumers of drugs or drug peddlers. We will book them. Previously drug users’ help was sought to catch peddlers. We have found that more youths consume ganja which is available here, whereas synthetic drugs are mostly brought by foreigners. No drugs are produced in Goa, but are brought from other parts of India and abroad.

Q: Does the quantity of drugs seized decide the nature of punishment to the accused if convicted?

Yes. The quantity that falls between ‘small quantity’ and ‘commercial quantity’ is ‘variable quantity’. For example 1 kg charas is commercial quantity and 100 gram is small quantity. If quantity is more than 100 gram but less than 1 kg then it is variable quantity. Punishment prescribed for (possessing) small quantity is one-year rigorous imprisonment, for variable quantity it is extended upto ten years and for commercial quantity it is ten years. For commercial quantity bail is denied whereas for variable quantity it depends (accused may get bail or may not) on the circumstance, and based on other factors.

Q: It is said that drug peddlers are aware about the consequences if found in possession of drugs in commercial quantity. As such they are dealing in small or variable quantity of drugs. Do you think the quantity depending on the drugs needs to be reduced?

Now with the changing scenario and with more synthetic drugs, it can be changed considering the drug scenario in every state. Take the case of ganja. Considering that ganja has become more popular and is easily available, it is advisable to reduce the commercial quantity from 20 kg to 5 kg. The Narcotics Control Bureau gets the inputs from all states and thereafter whatever changes are required are decided. Now we have to see how many ganja cases were booked during this entire year and what was the quantity seized. Thereafter we may write to the NCB.

Q: It has also come to light that peddlers are now dealing in drugs which are not banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and thus get away even after being caught. Your comments

Certain drugs, basically psychotropic substances, are not mentioned under the schedule list of banned drugs. Such drugs needs to be examined for composition and other aspects, and based on that they can be categorised. In such cases we have to take up the matter with the NCB. This issue had cropped up during seizure of drugs named ‘N Bomb’.

Q: Today’s youth turn to drugs. What do you think needs to be done?

Drug awareness programmes should be organised to highlight ill-effects of drugs. We conduct awareness drives in schools and colleges for the general public in costal belt. Awareness helps address the problem considerably because the youth easily get attracted by new things. Every year on June 26 we observe the International Day Against Drug Abuse.

Q: You were part of the Goa police squad when the crackdown was launched against drugs trade after the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act came into force in 1985. What has been drugs scenario in the state now?

In those days there was extensive use of drugs especially charas, hashish in Goa which became popular owing to Hindi movie ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’. In the movie there are some shots of Anjuna beach where foreigners are shown enjoying chillum and the youth getting addicted to smoking. We at that time (1986) launched a series of awareness programmes… we even took some of the drug addicts and their parents to seminars and debates…. and there was a good response. Awareness programmes were held at places where more number of foreigners were present, like flee market, and at educational institutions and marketplaces. It had produced a good impact and drug use declined. Social organisations also equally contributed by opening rehabilitation centres. In 1986, I was part of a police squad. Refugees from Afghanistan and other places were into the drug trade. But with our action there was a good impact. We arrested many of them and put them behind bars while others ran away. Thereafter trend of drug supply changed with peddlers started dealing with drugs in less quantity. Now we have a scenario where foreigners as well as locals are dealing in drugs.