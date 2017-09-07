Drowning deaths call for law to regulate swimming in sea

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Drishti Lifeguards, the lifeguard service appointed by the government on most of the Goan beaches has issued an advisory against swimming in the sea after sunset or under the influence of alcohol as the sea conditions are extremely unsafe, there is poor visibility and underwater currents add to the complexity, just as Minister for Tourism Manohar ‘Babu’ Azgaonkar on Thursday said that the teachers accompanying the students, who visit Goa, especially on study tours, should be more responsible and accountable.

The advisory as well as the statement of Azgaonkar comes following the death of the two students from Ahmedabad by way of downing at the Candolim beach during the wee hours of Thursday.

A senior official of the DoT, reiterating the helplessness of the government authorities, including police as well as the tourism department to prevent such incidents, told ‘The Navhind Times’ that in spite of the presence of a strong beach security force including Dristi Lifeguard Service, beach wardens, Indian Reserved Battalion personnel and the police force, drowning deaths are continuing on Goan beaches, due to the absence of adequate legislation against irresponsible swimming in the sea along the Goan beaches.

“This includes swimming after getting drunk, and swimming after dark,” he added.

This month itself more incidents of drowning on the beach have taken place. A 22-year-old tourist from Nainital drowned after venturing into the sea in an alleged inebriated state at the Calangute beach on September 3. A 27-year-old man from Himachal Pradesh also drowned in sea at Candolim beach, earlier in the day.

Furthermore, last month, a student of K K Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Goa campus, drowned at the Japanese Garden beach, Headland Sada in Mormugao taluka.

The tourism official said that in fact, all such deaths which have occurred recently, have taken place between late evening and early morning, pointing out that the government should identify all such drowning death prone beaches and keep a strict vigilance on the tourist vehicles arriving at these beaches, if necessary, by holding Nakabandi at night, on all roads leading to such beaches.

The official also stated that officers of the department of tourism of the level of deputy director are also surveying North and South Goan beaches, further observing that with such strong beach security force if the government fails to control drowning deaths then there is no rationale behind spending money from the state exchequer on them.

Incidentally, Azgaonkar on September 6 had stated that he is in favour of enacting a law that mandates strong action against those who venture into the sea in drunken state, even promulgation of an ordinance if required.

“Right now, we can’t do much to stop people from going into the water after sunset or when the sea is rough,” he had maintained while expressing helplessness of the government, further adding that people were finding ways to enter beach waters.

The DoT official further said the two drowned students from the Gujarat institute were on the field trip/ study tour, and should have been necessarily accompanied by teachers acting as their guardians. “Where were these teachers,” he questioned, further arguing that how did these teachers allow the girls to venture out on the beach in the wee hours.

The department of tourism has instructed all shack operators along the beaches to erect signboards cautioning tourists from venturing into the sea in an “intoxicated condition”.