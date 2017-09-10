Driving track for Margao remains elusive

JOAO SOUSA M | NT

MARGAO: With paucity of land remaining a major constraint for projects in Margao, a driving track for the town remains elusive, even as the regional transport office awaits a long-term solution for conducting tests of aspirants seeking a new motor driving licence.

The government’s proposal for setting up a driving track for south Goa is yet to take shape even after a decade after the first driving track was conceptualised.

Highly placed sources in the transport department, requesting anonymity, said that the department is still dependent on public roads for conducting tests even if it means ‘compromising’ on some of the skills of drivers, as there is no driving track in Margao. The department has to face the wrath of the public, who often shoo the officials away. The biggest problem faced by the staff is availability of open space sans traffic.

With no options left, the department is presently conducting driving tests on the Navelim church-railway station bypass. Earlier, the department was stopped from at least three places where the driving tests were conducted.

Officials said that earlier the department conducted tests at the swimming pool complex. However, people objected to it and the tests were shifted to Sonsoddo, opposite the animal husbandry department. The department faced objection there too after which the tests were shifted to the Margao-Colva road. However, the public objected to the use of the road and the department consequently moved to Navelim.

The officials said that there was a proposal to set up the first driving track in Ponda after which the model could be replicated in other parts of the state. However it has failed. An official said if discipline on roads has to improve, basic driving infrastructure has to be in place. Owners of motor driving schools have also batted for an improved infrastructure for training of new licence seekers saying that use of public roads does not help in developing good drivers.

An owner of one such driving school said that young drivers must be trained properly, especially with regard to the intersection of lanes, roundabouts etc which cannot be done properly on public roads because of continuous movement of heavy traffic. He said if the government can find solution, it will go a long way in improving discipline on the road besides generating revenue for the government and also testing the skills of the drivers before declaring them roadworthy.

At present, around 50-60 per cent of the students attempting driving are granted licence while the rest are forced to go back and practice.

When asked about the driving track, assistant director of transport, Margao, said at present there is no such proposal in the pipeline atleast for Margao. “We are somehow managing but we face problems and limitations, as we depend on public roads,” he said. Attempts to contact Transport Minister Ramakrishna Dhavalikar proved futile.

A resident of Navelim Gavin D’Souza said, “How can you blame the public for indiscipline when the government itself is compromising on the basic fundamentals of creating proper road sense among young drivers? The government can easily acquire land on the outskirts which will not only serve the purpose of training but will also reduce the burden on the roads as several motor driving schools congest the free movement of traffic.”

Another resident Lina Fernandes (name changed) said, “Issuing challans and suspending a driving licence is not a solution to curtailing road accidents. What is important is implementing proper techniques to train young drivers. The government has to find a solution to the problem and cannot wash its hands away from the crux of the issue.”