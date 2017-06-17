Drive unearths four tonnes of e-waste

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

More than four tonnes of e-waste has been collected during ten-day special drive which was recently undertaken in the city on pilot basis.

Collection points were set up at the Goa handicrafts complex at KTC Panaji, Mala, and at Udyog Bhavan, opposite Menezes Braganza Hall.

The collection centres were also set up at the CCP animal shelter at St Inez and the extension wing of the Government College of Polytechnic, Altinho.

The e-waste, which was collected from June 5 to June 15, consists of damaged electronic and electrical items, like batteries, wires, chargers, headphones, tube lights, mobile phones, computers, printers, TV, refrigerators and cameras.

The major chunk of e-waste came from government offices which had been left unattended in the go-downs for decades.

The Manufacturers Association for Information Technology and the NASSCOM started the e-waste collection drive on the World Environment Day on June 5 in association with Communicare Trust, a registered NGO formed by a group of young aspirants.

The four-month drive had been kicked off in March to create awareness among stakeholders. However, collection of e-waste began on June 5 in the capital city.

“The pilot project on collection of e-waste has officially ended… we will soon start an awareness drive and start collecting e-waste from educational institutions. The overall collection for ten days was to ensure that the issue of electronic waste disposal is looked upon with all seriousness,” Sushant Figueiredo of NASSCOM said.

And kind of a spinoff of the drive, the MAIT and the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturing Association have jointly started a state-wide inventory study on quantum of e-waste generated in the state.

Survey’s findings will help the organisations develop a database, which in turn could come handy for the state government to effectively implement new e-waste rules and regulations.

The newly-constituted Goa Waste Management Corporation will start collecting e-waste by month-end. The corporation will ensure that every local self-governing body collect e-waste from government offices and public and private establishments.