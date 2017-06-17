Sunday , 18 June 2017
Drive unearths four tonnes of e-waste

Posted by: nt June 18, 2017

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

More than four tonnes of e-waste has been collected during ten-day special drive which was recently undertaken  in the city on pilot basis.

Collection points were set up at the Goa handicrafts complex at KTC Panaji, Mala, and at Udyog Bhavan, opposite Menezes Braganza Hall.

The collection centres were also set up at  the CCP animal shelter at St Inez and the extension wing of the Government College of Polytechnic, Altinho.

The e-waste, which was  collected from June 5 to June 15, consists of damaged electronic and electrical items, like batteries, wires, chargers, headphones, tube lights, mobile phones, computers, printers, TV, refrigerators and cameras.

The major chunk of e-waste came from government offices which had been left unattended in the go-downs for decades.

The Manufacturers Association for Information Technology  and the NASSCOM started the e-waste collection drive on the World Environment Day on June 5 in association with Communicare Trust, a registered NGO formed by a group of young aspirants.

The four-month drive had been kicked off  in March to create awareness among stakeholders. However, collection of e-waste  began on June 5 in the capital city.

“The pilot project on collection of e-waste has officially ended… we will soon start an awareness drive and start collecting e-waste from educational institutions. The overall collection for ten days was to ensure that the issue of electronic waste disposal is looked upon  with  all seriousness,”  Sushant Figueiredo of NASSCOM said.

And kind of a spinoff of the drive,  the MAIT and the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturing Association  have jointly  started  a state-wide  inventory study on quantum of e-waste generated in the state.

Survey’s findings  will help the organisations develop a database, which in turn  could come handy  for the state government to effectively implement new e-waste rules and regulations.

The newly-constituted Goa Waste Management Corporation will start collecting e-waste by month-end. The corporation will  ensure  that every local self-governing body  collect e-waste from government offices and public and private establishments.

