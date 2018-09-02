Drive to register new voters begins

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Rolling up their sleeves for the parliamentary elections to be held in 2019, the state election office on Saturday began mass voter registration drive to enroll new voters in the state.

“The drive starts on September 1, 2018 and will continue till October 31, 2018…. new voters can include their names now, after which in the month of November disposal of claims and objections will be taken up. In December we will prepare database and by the first week of January 2019 we will start distributing the EPIC cards,” said additional chief electoral officer Narayan S Navti while interacting with media persons on the sidelines of a function held in the city to release draft photo electoral roll.

The eligible youth can register themselves online by visiting the official website of the chief electoral officer i.e. https://egov.goa.nic.in/ceogoa/ and also http://nvsp.in., which are fully functional with integrated system and citizen-friendly.

“The new voters, who are not technology savvy and face difficulty in registering online, can fill in the forms and submit them to their respective BLOs, deputy collector

or mamlatdar. The status of their applications will be communicated via SMS service. If needed, the applicant will be informed whether he/she needs to be called for inquiry for the justification of the documents submitted,” explained said.

The documents required for the registration is a photograph of the applicant along with address proof and proof of age.

A special camp will be held at polling stations on September 9 where BLOs will assist the voters in filling up the forms and provide other assistance.

Earlier in the day, CEO Kunal released the state document of ‘general assembly election 2017’.

“We are exploring to tag each and every voter who belongs to the ‘persons with disability category’. We have obtained data from the social welfare department… we are trying to match it with the election data for giving special assistance during the voting,” Kunal said.

He also said that unless and until there is an authorised medical certificate declaring a particular person as mentally unsound, he or she is eligible to be registered as a voter.

The CEO urged people to cancel one of their registrations if they are registered at two different places, as it is an offence and may invite criminal action.