Drive to make teachers aware of ban on corporal punishment

PANAJI: With the increasing number of complaints received as regards school students being subjected to corporal punishment by the teachers, the department of education has now decided to undertake awareness drive for school teachers from the forthcoming academic year, to make them aware of the provisions of the Goa, Daman, and Diu School Education Rules, 1986, which bans such disciplinary measures for students.

Incidentally, the Goa Children’s Act also categorically states in its Section 4 (2) that “Corporal punishment is banned in all schools.”

Coming out with this information, director of education G P Bhat on Friday said that throughout the year, the department of education is in receipt of many complaints regarding corporal punishment meted out to various school students. “The department of education has already issued safety and security guidelines to the state schools, which were received from the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development,” he added, pointing out that these guidelines warned the school managements of dire consequences if their students are found to be subjected to mental or physical torture either by the school teacher or the school authorities.

It may be recalled that recently the Goa Children’s Court had sentenced Eliza Fernandes, a teacher from a city-based school to one-year simple imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1 lakh for physically and psychologically abusing a two-and-a-half year old student of the school.

Maintaining that this could be such first case in the state wherein a teacher is jailed for physically punishing a student, the director of education stated that the particular school was an unaided school, and therefore, although the school was required to approach the department of education for the purpose of its recognition and other things, the department had no powers to take action against the school teacher. “Perhaps, that is the reason why the incident reached the court of law,” he said.

Speaking further, Bhat said that the department of education has already conducted awareness programmes for school children, wherein they were informed about the helpline, in case they faced corporal punishment from teacher or any school authority. “As for the action to be taken against such teachers, the schools have their own managing committee, which on the direction of the headmaster conducts an inquiry into these incidents and submits the report to the headmaster for action to be taken,” he informed, mentioning that the aggrieved party can also lodge a complaint with the department of education.

The Goa, Daman, and Diu School Education Rules, 1986, discusses ‘Forms of disciplinary measures’ stating that “The following shall be the disciplinary measures which may be adopted by a school in dealing with – (a) in case of defaulting students, detention during the break, for neglect of class work, but no detention shall be made after the school hours. However, there shall not be any corporal punishment. (b) in case of students who have attained the age of 14 years – (i) expulsion, (ii) rustication.

Some of such cases in the recent past included a teacher assaulting a student, during history class at a government school at Guirim, in 2014; a headmaster of a government high school in Pissurlem beating a student, in the same year; and a three-year-old boy from a Camurlim anganwadi being burnt with a hot spoon as a punishment in 2015.