Drishti to continue cleaning state beaches, for now

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state government on Monday issued order to Drishti Lifesaving Private Limited to continue its services of comprehensive management of cleanliness on the beaches of Goa with effect from November 27, 2018 to March 31, 2019.

This will be again a stopgap arrangement for a temporary period, as the process of finalising a new agency is underway.

In a letter to director of Drishti Lifesaving Pvt Ltd, director of Tourism Sanjiv Gadkar has stated that “the government approval has been conveyed to continue your services of comprehensive management of cleanliness on the beaches of Goa with effect from November 27, 2018 to March 31, 2019 on same terms and conditions as were earlier awarded, subject to further order as may be passed by the High Court of Bombay at Goa in writ petition, which is before the bench.”

With the approval of the government, the agency will continue beach cleaning of stretches in North and South Goa. Further, the government has asked the agency to procure/supply dustbins only upon specific request or approval of the tourism department.

It may be recalled that the state government had appointed Drishti as a stopgap arrangement in December 2016 for cleaning of beaches after it had continued the services of

Mumbai-based contractors – Ram Cleaners and Developers Pvt Ltd and Bhumika Cleartech Services, which had bagged the contract in 2014 for South Goa and North Goa, respectively. However, Drishti had stopped the beach-cleaning services from November 13, 2018 stating that the contract agreement ended on the sunset of November 12.

The government had floated a tender in October 2018 inviting bids for comprehensive cleaning services of various beaches in the state for five years, almost two years after Drishti was given temporary charge of the exercise.

Interestingly, Calangute MLA and Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo has demanded that the government should cancel the tender floated by the tourism department for cleaning of beaches and transfer it to Goa Waste Management Corporation. However, Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar has refused to do so stating that his department is capable of handling and managing cleaning of the beaches.

Both, Lobo and Ajgoankar have already discussed the issue with Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is currently undergoing medical treatment at his private residence in Taleigao.