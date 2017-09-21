DRDO to aid local units in food processing technology

PANAJI: About six scientists together with top officials from the Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO), New Delhi, are currently down in Goa to aid local food units to use latest technology in food processing.

A two-day industry conclave on food technologies, September 21 and 22, kicked off on Thursday. The conclave has over 130 technologies developed by the DRDO in categories like ready-to-eat foods, energy bars, biscuits, appetizers, instant food mixes, juices, beverages, etc. Scientists from the organisation have come down to appraise Goan food units on the latest technology to preserve and package food. “The technology has commercial spin-offs and will aid local units to scale up and export,” said Dr Guruprasad, director general, DRDO, key speaker at the conclave. He said that, pricing for it is kept as low as possible and extensive training will be provided to entrepreneurs who go in for the technology. “Goa has lot of opportunity in using latest technology in processing food because of the presence of tourists,” said Dr Guruprasad. The DRDO, a department of the ministry of defence, is trying to popularize its technology in food industry and Goa is the first state where the organization is participating in a conclave followed by road shows in other states.

Dr Guruprasad pointed out that, the department is opening up its technology to industry for it to compete at the global level. “The technology has commercial spin-offs,” he said.

The conclave is organised by the Goa State Industries Association (GSIA) in partnership with the DRDO and directorate of industries trade and commerce (DITC-Goa.) Raj Kumar Kamat, president, GSIA, said that conclave is for technology transfer in the food sector and to “bring together technology with funding.” Units that avail the technology will be assisted in finance through government incentive schemes, said Kamat.

DRDO develops technology having various applications. In Goa there are only three units using DRDO technology- Goa Paints, EP Kamat Group and Kinneco Kaman. The food technology is by the Defence Food Research Laboratory ( DFRL) Mysore. The lab caters to food needs of the defence services. Several food companies use DFRL technology in package foods.

Officials from the industry department, including Vernekar, managing director, DITC were present at the inaugural function. The team from DRDO included Dr Mayank Dwedi and Dr GK Sharma. ‘