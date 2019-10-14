Draw of lots for shack allotment on October 17

Panaji: The state government has preponed the draw of lots for allotment of 367 shacks to those who are in the shack business across the state’s coastal areas to October 17.

The draw of lots, which was earlier scheduled to be held on October 22, will now be held on October 17 from 11 am onwards at RFC, Mathany Saldanha Complex, Margao for South Goa shacks and at RFC, Paryatan Bhavan, Patto, Panaji for North Goa shacks owners.

The state government will allot 259 shacks in North Goa and 108 shacks in South Goa using the draw system.

In a public notice issued on Sunday, the government has also added Mandrem and Morjim beaches to the list of identified beach stretches in Goa for erection of shacks and other temporary structures. Ten other shacks will be allotted to Mandrem and 11 shacks will be allotted to Morjim.

The details are available on tourism department website www.goatourism.gov.in.