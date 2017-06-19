Draw of lots bring Sanjana, Olasrico to power in Dramapur-Sirlim VP

DRAMAPUR: Sanjana Chari and Olasrico Rodrigues, on Monday, were declared elected as sarpanch and deputy sarpanch of Dramapur-Sirlim panchayat amidst high drama, following a draw of lots as the election to the posts saw votes tie.

The Velim constituency saw sarpanchas being elected unopposed in Sarzora, Assolna, Velim and Sao Jose de Areal while elections were held in Chinchinim and Ambelim panchayat to decide on the posts of sarpanch and deputy sarpanch. In Dramapur panchayat, Sanjana Chari and Netty Ferrao filed their nominations for the post of sarpanch while Olasrico Rodrigues and Remy Fernandes filed their nominations for the post of deputy sarpanch. The election saw tie of votes polled by Congress-backed panel and Benjamin Silva-backed panel with three votes each, forcing the presiding officer to decide on the posts through a draw of lots in which Chari and Rodrigues emerged victorious.

In Chinchinim, Flory Pereira and Valentino Baretto were declared elected as sarpanch and deputy sarpanch respectively as they defeated Doura Fernandes and John Pereira by 7:4 and 6:5 votes respectively.

Later, speaking to reporters the sarpanch said, “Our motto will be Chinchinim first, to take care of overall development of the village.”

In Sarzora, Sabita Mascarenhas was declared elected unopposed as sarpanch while Lina Carvalho declared elected unopposed as deputy sarpanch. Speaking to the media, Mascarenhas said, “The panchayat will take up on priority development of basic infrastructure in the village and improvement in the existing roads and drains.”

In Assolna, Xavier Almeida and Selima Colaco were declared elected as sarpanch and deputy respectively. Almeida listing out priorities for the village said the panchayat body will first try to address the cattle and garbage issues plaguing the village.

President of Cutbona Boat Owners Co-operative Society Savio D’Silva-led panel captured power at Velim panchayat. Larita Fernandes was elected as deputy sarpanch.

D’Silva informed that the panchayat body has no affiliation to any political party or individual, however, there were attempts by politicians to win over members. In Ambelim, elections were necessitated to decide on posts of sarpanch and deputy with Danica Coutinho and Rosario D’Silva defeating Joenes Silva and Conceicao D’Silva by an identical vote ratio of 5:2. Danica, speaking to reporters, said that the village has been ignored and there has been no development.

She said that the focus will be on working collectively and completing the pending works and also bringing about development in the village.

While in Sao Jose de Areal, Perris D’Costa and Tracy Fernandes were elected as sarpanch and deputy sarpanch respectively.