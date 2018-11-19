Dramapur VP to write to EC suspecting ‘dual voting’

MARGAO: Tightening the noose around dual voting rights by migrants, the Dramapur gram sabha on Sunday decided to scrutinise the electoral roll and write to the Election Commission over suspicious names.

Taking strong objection to the growing migrant population, the gram sabha members raised concern over the ease with which the migrants are getting their election and voting cards. The members resolved that the panch members scrutinise the names on the electoral roll and identify those who are not from the village. The members asked the panchayat to write to the Election Commission to verify if the migrants have got their election cards deleted from their native places, if not the names should be deleted from the voters

list.

The gram sabha also resolved to issue show cause notices to all the illegal extensions which are given on rent to migrants based on the survey carried out by the previous panchayat body. The gram sabha members asked the present body to use the survey carried out by the previous body to serve show cause notices and submit necessary documents to the panchayat based on which action can be initiated.

Further the sarpanch Sanjana Chari informed the gram sabha that the panchayat had written to the food and drug administration, pollution control board and the health department over the rampant dumping of slaughter waste at Jaknibandh and Digaband. The villagers also asked the panchayat to write to the pollution control board to find out if slaughter houses operating in neighbouring villages have consent to operate and provide their dumping ground for the slaughter waste.

The gram sabha was also presented with various proposals to be taken under XIV finance commission scheme by the village development committee. The gram sabha was informed that the panchayat is looking for land for re-construction of panchayat ghar and sought the help of the Dramapur comunidade.

On the illegal construction of a road on the hill top, the village panchayat has sought for a meeting with south Goa collector even as the villagers demanded that the shed be immediately demolished and the land be restored to its original state as they feared that the destruction carried out will lead to large scale erosion of the hill.

The gram sabha was informed that the promoters wanted to carry out agriculture activity with the guidance of zonal agriculture department, however the proposal was rejected by the villagers saying they have not followed proper procedures.