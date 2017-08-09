Draft RERA rules framed

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Registration by builders in Goa with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority is expected to gather pace after the election code of conduct is lifted and by that time rules governing the industry are also likely to be made public.

Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma told ‘The Navhind Times’ on Wednesday that draft rules for implementation of the RERA have already been framed and will be available for inspection soon on the government website.

The election code of conduct could delay in putting the rules in public domain, Sharma said.

“Several in-principle approvals for the RERA have been given at the highest authority last week,” he said. These include approval for the draft rules as well as the supporting infrastructure.

The draft rules will be notified after sufficient time is given for objections or suggestions from stakeholders, Sharma said.

“The government is also setting up a RERA portal for builders to register,” he said.

After an unhurried start to the landmark legislation, the government on July 31 announced October as the deadline for builders to register with the RERA authority. The builders have been asked to register themselves with requisite fee at the office set up in the town and country planning department.

However, rules for functioning of RERA have not yet been notified, and registration by builders has been sluggish.

President of CREDIA-Goa Desh Prabhudesai said that with an extended deadline most builders are waiting for the rules.

“Everything thing should have been over by now since the deadline for states to notify their RERA rules ended on July 31,” pointed out Prabhudesai.

“Since the government extended the deadline builders have been going slow,” he said.

The Real Estate Regulatory Act was passed in May 2016 and came into force after a year, viz. May 1 2017. The act is consumer friendly as it safeguards the interests of the buyer.

Under the act all states must have a regulatory authority comprising three members who frame rules for builders to follow. Builders, agents, etc have to register themselves and their ongoing projects with the authority so that buyers can check their authenticity.

Most builders in Goa are in support of regulations on their industry as they expect it to improve buyer confidence in projects and lead to increase in housing demand.