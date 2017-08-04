Draft IT policy to be out in 2 months

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Minister for Information Technology (IT) Rohan Khaunte Friday said that the draft revamped IT policy will come out in the next two months and that it will focus on creating employment for the locals by bringing in micro IT companies and expanding the Goan companies.

Replying to discussion on demands for grants on IT, in the state assembly, Khaunte said that the government has already finalised the Start-up Policy, which will go to the cabinet for approval soon.

“This will be the finest policy for start-ups in the country. It will focus on creating minimum 100 Goan entrepreneurs in the next five years, besides creating jobs for locals,” he said, adding that the government’s aim is to create jobs for the locals and bring back the Goan IT professionals, who have been working in other states and abroad.

Stating that Goa has not missed the IT bus, the Minister said that the IT department has focused on strengthening governance and policies of the government and securing future of children as far as the IT sector is concerned.

The IT Minister further informed the House that the government will set up a 48-seater incubation centre in Panaji soon for which the agreement with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) has been signed by the government. He said that there are 81 IT companies registered in the state and they have provided 1,150 jobs out of which 800 are for Goans. “With the NIT, IIT, BITS Pilani and other professional colleges, Goa has become an educational hub. Therefore, we require incubation centres and various other IT facilities for youth and students,” he said, adding that the focus has been on setting up of multimedia, incubation centres, animation centres besides providing online syllabus facilities for the student community.

Informing that the earmarked land for IT Park at Chimbel will be divided into three parts, the Minister said, “20,000 sq mts land will be kept for start-up activities, while around 10 acres of land will be given to the existing IT industries for expansion and the remaining part will be utilised for setting up big companies on public-private partnership model. He also clarified that the land used for setting up of the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster at Tuem in Pernem is owned by the government and the cost of the project is Rs 161 crore. He said that the EMC Park at Tuem is ready and added that the focus will be on skill development.

“We are focusing on invisible government with minimum governance. Due to implementation of e-district module, which handles issuing of all type of certificates, people have got relief. As an IT initiative, the government intends to deliver all services at the doorstep,” he said.

Khaunte said that the government will launch Gramin Mitra Scheme soon wherein IT officials along with talathis will go to villages to provide e-services besides launching scheme for IT literacy in villages and creating cell for senior citizens. “We are in the process of impaneling agencies that will work across the 40 constituencies for providing IT literacy, especially catering to senior citizens, ladies and self-help groups.”

The Minister said that the Goa Broad Band Network contract will expire in 2019 and the government has arrived at a decision to provide internet network to every house in the state.

As far as cyber security and surveillance is concerned, he said that the IT department has been taking up initiatives with CCTV surveillance in various parts of the state.

Khaunte said that Citizen Service Centre will be set up in every taluka wherein all types of e-services will also be available and “at a later stage, we are thinking to taking it to villages and municipal areas.”