Dr Dalvi rescued by a saviour

PANAJI: This senior doctor of the directorate of health services proved to be a saviour for health director Dr Sanjeev Dalvi, whose cries for help went unanswered when being assaulted on Thursday in his office at Campal by Dr R Venkatesh.

“Shockingly when the assault was going on behind the doors around six to eight officers of the DHS, including staff of accounts section, director for administration and deputy director of the DHS, were present outside the director’s office. However, none of them did anything to save Dr Dalvi from the attacker,” an eyewitness said adding that the door was just closed and not latched from inside by the accused.

Dr Venkatesh, who assaulted Dr Dalvi over non-payment of pending dues amounting to Rs 70 lakh, has been running outsourced kidney dialysis facilities at the Hospicio Hospital, Margao, and at the government hospital at Canacona. The eyewitness claimed that it was only Dr Balkrishna Pai who ran towards the health director’s cabin on learning that someone had been attacking Dr Dalvi.

The eyewitness claimed that by the time Dr Pai entered the cabin Dr Venkatesh had already attacked Dr Dalvi twice with a metal weapon. And the attacker was catching hold of Dr Dalvi’s neck and was about to hit him for the third time.

When contacted Dr Pai refused to name the staff members that were present when Dr Dalvi was being attacked.

Narrating the attack, Dr Pai said, “After having my lunch, I was taking a walk on the first floor of the DHS. Suddenly I saw the health officers who were at the door of the director calling out to me… so when I went there I saw that the door was closed. When I opened the door I saw a person holding the neck of Dr Sanjeev Dalvi after which I immediately pulled him back and called the other staffers inside, and with their help we locked him inside a washroom and immediately informed the police.”

“Meantime I saw blood oozing out of Dr Dalvi’s head. He had sustained injuries at the neck close to the ear and on the head. Consequently an ambulance was called in and Dr Dalvi was shifted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, where he received five stitches,” he added.

The eyewitness said that Dr Venkatesh may have preplanned the attack as he entered the DHS with a metal weapon along with a bottle of kerosene. However, it was not known as why the kerosene had been brought.

Shocked by the assault on the health director, doctors at the DHS have decided to meet Health Minister Vishwajit Rane seeking security to the working staff at the DHS.