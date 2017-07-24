Doubling of track from Hospate to Vasco is important for state’s development: Mauvin

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho said that the proposed doubling of the railway track from Hospate to Vasco is important for the development of the state.

Godinho was speaking on the sidelines of inauguration of the skill development programmes, organised by the National Urban Livelihood Mission in association with Goa State Urban Development Agency and Mormugao Municipal Council during a function held at Shree Rashtroli Santoshi Mata Sansthan hall at New Vaddem late Saturday evening.

On the occasion, Mormugao Municipal Council chief officer Deepali Naik, councilors Gaurish alias Shridhar Mardolkar, Yatin Kamurlekar, Dabolim BJP president Sada Shetkar, BJP South Goa secretary Santosh Kerkar, Dabolim Mahila Group president Anita Thorat, Digambar Amonkar, Celsa Antao, Pallavi Shirodkar, Shree Rashtroli Jai Santoshi Mata Sansthan president Tulsidas Patekar, director Infotech Education Adwin Mascarenhas and manager Sitam Borkar were present.

Speaking further, Godinho said that the structures that fall in the alignment of doubling of the track will be relocated, and whatever problems faced by the people will be resolved amicably. He also said that the people affected during the construction of railway over bridge, connecting Shantinagar and New Vaddem in Vasco were rehabilitated by the railway authorities.

“Both South Western Railway and Konkan Railway projects would help boost state economy and improve the quality of life,” he added.

He further said that the doubling of the South Western Railway track from Hospate to Vasco is the need of the hour.

He raised a strong concern over the dumping of garbage and erection of hutments near Dabolim railway station.

Meanwhile, addressing the gathering during the inaugural function of the skill development programme, Godinho stressed that he is planning to expand the bag manufacturing unit in the Dabolim constituency in order to empower the women.

“I want to improve the quality life of women and want to make Dabolim a role model constituency in the state, with all out support from the women,” he added.

The minister also stressed on making Dabolim constituency free from plastic waste.

MMC chief officer Deepali Naik and Celsa Antao also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, the function was inaugurated by lighting a traditional lamp at the hands of Godinho.

The function was compered by Anita Thorat, while Gaurish Mardolkar proposed the vote of thanks.