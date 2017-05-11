Double-decker bus service only after safety measures in place: GTDC

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The hop-on, hop-off buses will be launched once all the safety measures are put in place, informed Gavin Dias, general manager of GTDC.

He said an order was issued to the concerned departments (forest, CCP, traffic police, mamlatdar and fire) to trim down the branches, which are one of the safety concerns for passengers who will be touring in the double-decker buses.

Based on the order issued, the respective departments undertook the task of trimming of the branches on Thursday on the bus route between Paryatan Bhavan and Bhagwan Mahaveer Garden, Panaji.

Apart from the branches, there were several low-lying electricity wires and cables which have been moved to safety levels ensuring safety of the passengers and the buses, says a press note by the GTDC.

The work will continue for the next few days ensuring hundred per cent safety of passengers who would take a double-decker bus tour in the future.

From the safety point of view, the branches were required to be trimmed which were touching the double-decker and posing a great amount of risk at most of the places on the route, said Dias.

Hence, considering the safety of the passengers and the buses, the respective departments were executing the given order, he added.

This is also a part of the pre-monsoon precautionary measures undertaken under disaster management by the concerned departments.