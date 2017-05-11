Friday , 12 May 2017
Double-decker bus service only after safety measures in place: GTDC
BRANCHING OUT: One of the hop-on-hop-off buses procured by the Goa Tourism Development Corporation to facilitate easy mobility of tourists visiting the capital city being used for pruning of trees, thus clearing branches on the possible route of these buses

Posted by: nt May 12, 2017 in Goa News

NT NETWORK

 

PANAJI

The hop-on, hop-off buses will be launched once all the safety measures are put in place, informed Gavin Dias, general manager of GTDC.

He said an order was issued to the concerned departments (forest, CCP, traffic police, mamlatdar and fire) to trim down the branches, which are one of the safety concerns for passengers who will be touring in the double-decker buses.

Based on the order issued, the respective departments undertook the task of trimming of the branches on Thursday on the bus route between Paryatan Bhavan and Bhagwan Mahaveer Garden, Panaji.

Apart from the branches, there were several low-lying electricity wires and cables which have been moved to safety levels ensuring safety of the passengers and the buses, says a press note by the GTDC.

The work will continue for the next few days ensuring hundred per cent safety of passengers who would take a double-decker bus tour in the future.

From the safety point of view, the branches were required to be trimmed which were touching the double-decker and posing a great amount of risk at most of the places on the route, said Dias.

Hence, considering the safety of the passengers and the buses, the respective departments were executing the given order, he added.

This is also a part of the pre-monsoon precautionary measures undertaken under disaster management by the concerned departments.

