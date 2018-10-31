Doordarshan cameraman, 2 cops killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

PTI

RAIPUR

Two policemen and a cameraperson of Doordarshan were killed and two others were injured in a Maoist attack on Tuesday in poll-bound Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district.

The incident took place around 11 am in a forest area near Nilawaya village, around 450 km from here, Deputy Inspector General (anti-naxal operations) Sundarraj P said.

The Maoists ambushed a squad of local police, which was carrying out patrolling on motorcycles from Sameli camp towards Nilawaya on Tuesday morning, he said. A three-member team of Doordarshan was travelling for election-related news coverage at the same time and was caught in the cross-fire, he said.

In the attack, sub inspector Rudra Pratap Singh, assistant constable Mangalu and DD news cameraman Achyutanand Sahu were killed, Sundarraj said. Sahu had come from New Delhi for the election coverage, he said. Other two members of the DD team, including a journalist, were safe, the officer said. Constable Vishnu Netam and assistant constable Rakesh Kaushal sustained injuries in the gunfight, he added.

The injured have been admitted to Dantewada district hospital, he said, adding that if required, they would be airlifted to Raipur for further medication.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore condemned the attack and said the insurgents won’t be able to weaken the government resolve.

He announced financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh to the next of kin of the DD news cameraman. Rathore said that Rs 10 lakh would be given as ex-gratia by Doordarshan and Rs 5 lakh would be given from the Journalist Welfare Fund of the Press Information Bureau, according to an official statement. The minister told reporters that the slain camera person’s wife will also be given a job at Doordarshan.

Chhattisgarh is going to polls next month and Naxalites have asked voters to boycott the exercise.