Door-to-door campaign: Chodankar covers Ribandar, St Inez, Altinho, Miramar areas

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Congress candidate Girish Chodankar on Wednesday entered into the twelfth day of his door-to-door campaign for Panaji by-poll. He was seen campaigning in Miramar and ensured that he knocks on each door along with his supporters to seek support of the people.

According to his own admission, Chodankar, while addressing press conferences, had said that he has done no political work in Panaji constituency and that he has been trying to win recognition from the voters.

Chodankar has managed to rope in many party men for the campaign, which is basically focused on door-to-door visits.

People were seen raising various issues and speaking freely with Chodankar about the problems faced by them and hitting out at Parrikar.

“People are scared to speak against him (Parrikar), there is anger but most of them are not expressing it,” said a resident of Miramar while having a conversation with Chodankar.

“I have never witnessed two elections within a span of six months. It is nothing but just a waste of time and money. This is the election where lesson can be taught to them,” said another agitated resident.

A section of people also raised their concern over migrant (non-Goans) population playing a major role in this election as they felt that their votes can be manipulated by Parrikar in his favour.

Chodankar has been receiving warm response from the people during his campaign, but it was an emotional moment for him when an old lady moved out from her house, came on the road and called out to him when he had already reached other lane of St Mary’s Colony, Miramar. Responding to her call, Chodankar walked back to her house.

“God’s blessings are with you my son,” she said.

Earlier, Chodankar had knocked door of the house however, thinking the people in the house must be asleep, he had moved on.

During the campaign, Chodankar also met some of his schoolmates who are residents of Panaji having a small moment of reunion.

Chodankar has covered Ribandar, St Inez, Altinho, Panaji, and city municipal market and most parts of Miramar area. He now aims to reach out to every remaining voter before the election campaign ends officially and appeal to them to vote for a change.