Don’t mess with God’s creation

SACHI NAIK | NT BUZZ

Comedian Ambe is very fond of writing stories that matter to and revolve around people. He believes that family dramas and social issues attract more people to tiatrs than any other stories. And these stories are enjoyed, or are taken home as lessons, and they often relate to the lives of common man watching them.

Through acts on the stage, whether it is getting into vices or emerging successful – people not only follow the roles of these characters but many learn a few lessons too. And thus Ambe believes that tiatrs are more than just a medium of entertainment.

He says that everyone cannot relate to political stories presented in tiatrs. Family drama, socio and cultural issues remain his personal favourites and are his forte while scripting and directing tiatrs, and thus doesn’t plan on giving up on the genre. “I am fond of watching dramas on social and family issues and that is what I like to write about. I am good at pin-pointing the common situations in and around us in tiatr,” he mentions.

Comedian Ambe is all set to release his new tiatr ‘Devan Ghodlolo Sonvsar’ based on life. Our surroundings offer us many things and it is through nature and its doings that we learn lessons for life. However, it is when we overdo anything that nature has a way of speaking back to us, through calamities and natural disasters.

‘Devan Ghodlolo Sonvsar’ is a story of a family – a couple and their children. When the children grow up they want to stay out of their homes most of the time. Their priority is their friends. With no family time or a job, they live a carefree life. However, a phase comes along when they are entirely bored with their life and feel there is nothing left to enjoy. Comedian Ambe has shown how one should enjoy the little things in life and focus on fulfilling needs, and not wants.

Everyone in this world has a right to decide for themselves and these decisions can either prove to be right or wrong choices. If the decisions are right we take the credit. But if something doesn’t go the way we want it to, we are quick to doubt God for putting us in that situation. “God as our creator knows what and how he has created everything. Blaming him wouldn’t hide our mistakes,” Ambe says.

The reason he attempted to highlight this theme is because he believes that people have become greedy today. The more they get, the when they have more, the feel they have been given less. Needs can be fulfilled but humans have wants that can never be fulfilled.

He adds: “God has created this world for every living being. He has given us air, water, land, greenery, animals, fish, everything. While animals use nature only for their needs, the same can’t be said about us, humans. We want more than we need. We even try to create more and think we are better creators than God. In a bid to achieve this, we mess up with God’s gifted nature.”

Citing an example he says fish which is God’s creation is enjoyed by man. But, the recent issue of formalin in fish showed the reality of how nature is also being tampered with for monetary gain.

Through this titar, the message he wants to highlight is that humans should stop being greedy and focus on fulfilling their needs. “God has created everything with a plan. He has given us everything in a very systematic manner. It only depends on us now and how we are going to utilise it. The moment we misuse anything in nature, it will react; harming us, humans and well as other living beings on earth. Hence we have to be careful and avoid doing anything for self-interest,” Ambe says explaining the message of the tiatr.

The tiatr ‘Devan Ghodlolo Sonvsar’ will release on November 11 and will have continuous shows till March 2019. Comedian Ambe hopes that like always, the response will be great. With 12 kaantaras and six caants, the tiatr will be entertaining and will meet the expectations of the tiatr-goers.

(The shows of ‘Devan GhodloloSonvsar’ by Comedian Ambe will be held on November 17 at 3.30 p.m. at Ponda and November 18, 3.30 p.m. at Mapusa)