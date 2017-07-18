Don’t allow any more roadside religious structures: Rane

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Former chief minister and senior Congress legislator Pratapsing Rane has suggested that the state government should not allow any more roadside religious structures in order to avoid them from getting desecrated.

Stating that some elements come to Goa these days, install a stone and then it becomes a religious structure, Rane, while speaking on amendment motion to the Governor’s address in the state assembly on Tuesday, demanded that if the government finds any such structure, it should be declared illegal.

“We have enough temples, mosques and churches in the state. The government should not allow new religious structures along the roadsides and open spaces,” he said.

The Congress leader further said that wild boars, bisons and monkeys are attacking coconut orchards and farms of people and demanded that the government declare certain animals as vermin.Speaking on the offshore casinos issue, the senior Congressman said, “We should see that River Mandovi does not get polluted. We can cooperate with the government on the casino issue. We can show places where the casinos can be relocated.” According to him, once the full-fledged mining operations start, there should be no obstruction to the ore-transporting barges in River Mandovi.

Rane said that more investigation needs to be conducted into the desecration incidents, which were recently reported in the state. He pointed out that the accused arrested by the police is not the only one involved. “Thus there is a need for further investigation into the matter.”

Expressing concern over attacks on tourists by some gangs, Rane said that the government should take immediate action against such unlawful elements. He also appealed to the government to act against elements that attack people in the name of ‘Gau rakshaks.’ The senior Congressman also said that the issue of drug peddling has attained serious proportions and is endangering the future generations of Goa.