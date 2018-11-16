Dona Paula pedestrianisation: Monserrate says parking problem needs to be addressed first

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Chairman of Greater Panaji Planning and Development Authority Atanacio Monserrate alias Babush on Thursday said that parking woes of Dona Paula residents should be addressed in the first phase of the proposed redevelopment of Dona Paula view point area and, thereafter, take up pedestrianisation.

Speaking during a public consultation held in the city over pedestrianisation plan at Dona Paula under Smart City project, Monserrate said that solution to the parking problem would be arrived at within a week and the proposed 16,000 square metre area on the way to the Rosary school could be utilised for parking by clearing debris from the site.

Residents brought to the notice of the chief executive officer of Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Limited, Swayandipta Pal Chaudhuri, that authorities are planning all fancy things without taking residents into confidence, including the fishing community, shopkeepers, cruise boat owners.

Parking has become a major problem for the residents since tourists park their buses, cars, 2-wheelers in private properties and the jetty road being narrow, the residents face a lot of inconvenience.

It was stated that on an average, over 20 lakh tourists visit Dona Paula with an increase of 10 per cent annually and 50 per cent of tourist footfalls is witnessed during November-December months, so also in May and, hence, the redevelopment is needed, but with parking and other provisions being in place. A resident said that Dona Paula is a safe bay and, hence, “We need to encourage water sports and yachting zones should be created which will help attract more tourists.”

The residents asked whether any carrying capacity of the jetty has been assessed it being coastal eco-sensitive and marine ecology area. “We need to have a scientific study and put system in place with cameras for sustainable tourism,” they said.

When asked whether environmental impact study of the proposed project has been done, Swayandipta Pal Chaudhuri said that environment assessment is under serious consideration and all other aspects will be taken care of. Director of IPSCD Sidharth Kunkalienkar stated that Imagine Panaji Smart City Development (IPSCD) can work together to create more parking space.