Dona Paula-Baina ferry services to promote hinterland tourism

BY SHAIKH JAMALUDDIN | NT

DONA PAULA

Ferry services between Dona Paula and Baina, announced by the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, is mainly aimed at catering to tourists rather than the daily local commuters between the two points.

Speaking to this daily, Captain of Ports James Braganza said the ferry services would be mainly for the tourists, plying from Baina to Sinquerim, Panaji jetty and Old Goa and then towards hinterland, adding, it is not meant to cater to the daily commuters.

“It is not going to be like the old ferry services but most modern and fuel efficient, also economical and financially viable besides having more passenger capacity,” he said.

The Captain of Ports said the basic idea behind the project is to revive the Portuguese-era routes in the hinterland.

During Portuguese days, he said, vessels used to ply between Betim, Verem, Aldona, Rassol in Sanvordem as well as Dona Paula to Mormugao Harbour.

He said that the department has already issued no objection certificates and granted permissions to have such services in Mandovi and Zuari rivers.

The MPT has floated a tender, and investors are willing to go ahead with the plan also, it is learnt.

The Goans have welcomed the proposal of the Union Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari for introducing ferry services between Baina-Dona Paula to cater to the growing needs of the tourism industry.

CCP Mayor Surendra Furtado said that “it is a great idea to have ferry services from Dona Paula to Baina. It will be an added attraction for the tourists and also a cheaper and faster mode of transport. The government should also introduce catamaran services for locals as well as the tourists.”

Former sarpanch of Penha de Franca Narendra Gaonkar said that in the past there were ferry services (between MPT Harbour and Dona Paula) that benefitted the office goers; the services were speedy and the charges were nominal. But having modern ferry services for the tourists would be an additional boost to the tourism industry, he said.

Cyril D’Cunha said that “in the past, when the services were available, crossing the river Mandovi from Panaji to the port side used to be so much fun. You could see fishermen angling along the banks of the river besides dolphins. The government can also introduce the hovercraft services.” “In Hong Kong-Macao, turbo boats ply between the city and the port. Similarly, cable cars carry 15-20 passengers; it could also be thought of,” Cunha added.

“During the ferry services in the past, there used to be heavy rush of people from Dona Paula to Harbour. I heard the government is planning to resume similar services, but it should be affordable,” said a vendor at Dona Paula jetty Dinesh Velingkar.

Vasco Pinho said that “we used to go to Anjediva from Dona Paula and to Harbour by ‘lancha’ and ‘gazolina’. We would start from Dona Paula dock and go to Vasco. A vessel named ‘Cabo’ and other small vessels used to ply between Betim, Verem and towards Aldona and Rassol in Sanvordem. The vessels ferrying passengers from Dona Paula to Harbour were named after Portuguese leaders.”

Khaleel Bepari said that “it was an enjoyable experience but many people were scared to travel by ‘lancha’and ‘gazolina.’ Vendors and fisherfolk especially used to find it easy to transport fish from one end to another. But modern ferry services will generate revenue for the government and the unemployed youth will get jobs.”

“I have heard about the plans to introduce ferry service from Dona Paula to Baina but the question is that whether it will materialise or remain like a Maan Ki Baat needs to be seen,” said Vincent Baracho.