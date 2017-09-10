Don Bosco College on goal scoring spree

NAVELIM/TALEIGAO: Don Bosco College of Engineering, Fatorda whipped G Parsekar College, Harmal 7-0 in the Goa University Inter Collegiate Football Championship being played simultaneouslyat the Goa University ground, Taleigao and Rosary School grounds, Navelim.

In the match at Taleigao, Don Bosco College of Engineering pumped in seven goals through Prestly Gomes and Abhishek Kothambikar who both scored a brace and Maxwell Fernandes , Kenneth Crasto and Jerry Vaz who scored a goal each.

In another match, C.E.S. College, Cuncolim beat V M Salgaocar Institute of International Hospitality Education, Raia 5-1.

Rebello Melison Joy scored a brace for his team. Dias Milroy, Shetkar Pruthaviraj and Raef Fernandes scored for the winners while Antonio Kumar scored the lone goal for the losers.

Damodar College, Margao beat Shree Mallikarjun College,Canacona 6-1 . Steffen Satarkar and Rufllon Fernandes scored two each while Veegan Ferrao , Ariff Pathan and Shawn Fernandes scored one for Shree Mallikarjun College.

At Rosary grounds, Navelim, Dempo College beat Mandrem College, Mandrem 7-0. Mandal Prajat, Zuhid Makandar, Salu Santos, Dion Fernands, Devendra Margaonkar, Yash Raj were the scorers.

Govt College, Margao beat Goa Medical College, Bambolim 3-1. Joseph Ferreira, Joel Colaco, Joliston Rebello scored for Margao. Pradip Misalabadu pulled one goal back for GMC.

VM Salgaocar College, Miramar beat PES, Pharmacy, Farmagudi 5-0. Akhil Govekar ,Rivon Fernandes and Gangadau Chavan scored.