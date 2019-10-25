Does social media cause teen anxiety?

While most of us believe that technostress is caused by social media, a study found that time spent on social media does not directly cause anxiety and depression in teenagers.

The amount of time teenagers spend on social networking sites has risen by 62.5 per cent since 2012 and continues to grow. Just last year, the average time teenagers spent on social media was estimated at 2.6 hours per day. Critics have claimed that more screen time is increasing depression and anxiety in teenagers. However, new research led by Sarah Coyne, a professor of family life at Brigham Young University, found that the amount of time spent on social media is not directly increasing anxiety or depression in teenagers.

Mental health is a multi-process syndrome where no one stressor is likely the cause of depression or anxiety. This study showed that it is not merely the amount of time spent on social media that’s leading to an increase in depression or anxiety among adolescents. Coyne suggested being an active user instead of a passive user, which means instead of just scrolling, actively comment, post and like other content. Limit social media use at least an hour before falling asleep. Getting enough sleep is one of the most protective factors for mental health. Be intentional. Look at your motivations for engaging with social media in the first place. To measure depression and anxiety, participants responded to questions with different scales to indicate depressive symptoms and anxiety levels. These results were then analysed on an individual level to see if there was a strong correlation between the two variables.

At age 13, adolescents reported an average social networking use of 31 to 60 minutes per day. These average levels increased steadily so that by young adulthood, they were reporting upwards of two hours per day.

This increase in social networking, did not predict future mental health. That is, adolescents’ increases in social networking beyond their typical levels did not predict changes in anxiety or depression one year later.

