Documenting the culture and the people of Goa

Getting to know one’s culture and history is an ongoing process. It requires research and dedication to get to know the authentic information. And when such information is based on our folk traditions and art then it is a more tedious process. It requires one to study oral traditions and local rituals to get to the meaning behind it and also at the same time observe the changes which have occurred over the course of time.

The new book titled, ‘Goa: Land, Life and Legacy’ by folklorist and writer Vinayak Khedekar, which will be released on November 25, is an attempt to understand the culture of our land, which we are generally unaware of.

Khedekar’s book speaks about eco-culture, rituals, deities, festivals and performing arts in a very detailed format, which gives an overall idea about Goa.

Origin of Goa

One general perception about Goa is that it is a reclaimed land created by Parashurama (avatar of Vishnu), but interesting when we look back at our folk traditions there is no mention of him. “There is no doubt that Goa is a reclaimed land. But, somehow we have this notion of attaching about our past to mythology,” says Khedekar who further mentions that there are no temples of Parashurama in Goa. The one at Poinguinim is the temple of Purshottama (village deity) where the worship exists in the name of Parashurama. Also there is a chakra in the temple which symbolises Parashurama. He also adds that the story of Parshurama bringing Brahmins with him is not restricted to Goa alone as there are similar stories in Maharashtra and also among the Nambodri Brahmins of Kerala.

Another important aspect of Goa is the Gaonkar system which is now known as Communidade system of Goa. “It is nothing but agro-economic institution which looks after the welfare of the village, including the rituals performed,” says Khedekar. It is interesting to note that the norms of this institution were passed down from one generation to another, orally. When we speak of community the one thing we can’t miss is the mention of ‘maand’. It is a sacred place where the rituals are performed and basically a designated area for people to come together. “The toiling mass of Goa is generally associated with Maand. It is a prominent institution just like the Gaonkar system. It is a place where rituals are performed at the time of festival. And where people in the evening came together to play music and songs,” says Khedekar. He also mentions about two places where the maand is still maintained. The one is at Arlem, Fatorda and another is at Mhadda Vado in Calangute where all the rituals related to Jagor festival are held. “Now this maand is surrounded by tall buildings from all sides,” says Khedekar.

As Khedekar’s research is mainly based on the folk traditions he brings out the interesting distinction between the upper and lower class of people, on the topic of rituals. “Our life was regulated by rites and rituals. For the upper class these rituals are prescribed in the puranas and mythology and for the lower class it is the oral traditions which were followed by generations together, till 1975-80 as after that modernism took over,” says Khedekar. He also comments that many rituals of the lower class are taken by upper class and reworked.

Idea of Goa and Goan

He also comments on the various notions about Goans which is not true in every sense like Goans are crazy for fish and Goan Christians for liquor and all Christians are westernised.

The one argument which is quite common in Goa is that who is real or original Goan? Khedekar says, “The Kunbi tribe are the oldest and earliest dwellers of this land as also the Gawda tribe for they have originated from the Kunbi tribe. There is lot of anthropological reference to prove that they belonged originally to Kunbis.” He also then added that Kulwadis were brought by the Ranes from the North Konkan, but to prove it in totality he still needs time and is working towards it.

Communal

Harmony

Khedekar while speaking about the different communities of Goa confirms that culture of a place is beyond religion as it comes from the soil. “Religion may be of an individual or of a family. But, culture is directly related to the soil or the place,” says Khedekar. He further gives example of the Konsachem Fest which is nothing but the ritual of Nave in Hindu religion, where you celebrate the first harvest of the season. He also gave example of inviting a Muslim pir during the Shigmo festival at Ponda with music and in response a Kazi attends the festival. Also in Ganje a goddess visits the pir and an offering is made and then some Muslim families offer voti. There are other various examples of Hindus attending feast and Catholics visiting temples on special occasions.

Distinct Sattari

The state of Goa can culturally be divided into three segments—North, South and Central Goa. But, the taluka of Sattari is quite distinct according to Khedekar. “Sattari is quite different a place which is literally covered in forests. Also the festivals which are celebrated here are not celebrated elsewhere like Korulo, Chor, Ghode modni, Ranmalle (regional/community theatre); musicals like Lavni, Povalo are held only here. Also the concept of god is different and they worship Santeri which is symbolised by a kalash, but in other parts it is symbolised by an anthill. The other goddesses are Brahmani, Kelmai or Kelbai and Jogeshwari,” says Khedekar. He also brings out the point that during their rule the Ranes had brought a few families from outside to cultivate the land here and it could be because of that.

The extinct festival called Perni Jagor

Perni Jagor is the earliest form of performance theatre which was held in different parts of Goa. The main aspect of this festival is that the performers used to perform wearing masks and the role of a woman character was performed by woman herself, which was not the case when it came to other performing arts. Khedekar says: “Wherever there was a settlement of Kunbi and Gowda community, the Perni Jagor was performed there and then it got shifted to religious places. The main places where it used to take place were Vaghurme, Malkarne and Poinguinim.” He mentions that now it is no more performed due to social and economical reasons. The communidade used to allot a piece of land to this Perni community. But, as they could not cultivate it they had to leave it. Also the emergence of Gomantak Maratha Samaj in early 20th century Goa, which consists of communities like Perni, Devli, Bhavin, Chedwapaiki and Kalwanta, worked towards the upliftment of the communities.

Change is constant

On the point of change he says it is quite natural for a society to change with time. He furthers his comment by giving example of Devchar who is now upgraded to the status of deity. “Devchar are a supernatural power who guards the village and also the cattle. If any bund in the village is damaged he provides intimation about it. He is offered with soro, ront and beedi at a designated place. But, now these devchar are upgraded to the status of deity. The best example of it is the Bodgini of Mapusa who is now addressed as Bodgeshwar,” says Khedekar.

He however, in the same breath maintains that the sudden changes happening over the last 30 years are not a healthy sign. “The changes used to happen even before. But, that was gradual and used to take around 100 years, but now because of supersonic speed of time everything is changing so fast,” says Khedekar.

(Directorate of Art and Culture is hosting a book release of ‘Goa: Land, Life and Legacy’ by Vinayak Khedekar on November 25 at 4.30 p.m. at Sanskruti Bhavan, Patto, Panaji. The book will be released by Art and Culture Minister, Dayanand Mandrekar and guest of honour will be Nandkumar Kamat. The event is open to all.)