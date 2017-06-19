Doctors demand strong action against assaulters

PANAJI: In view of the continued violence and assaults on government doctors on duty, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Goa unit, has demanded with Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar that the government take stern action immediately against the culprits and that police book the culprits under Goa Medicare Act of 2013.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister on Monday, Dr Medha Salkar, president of IMA, Goa unit, also urged for the formation of a redressal committee by the government under Section 7(1) of the said Act.

The memorandum submitted by Dr Shekhar Salkar on behalf of the Association has stated that in a recent incident that occurred at the Community Health Centre, Sankhali, Dr Atul Pai Bir was assaulted and threatened by a mob. It said that the incident occurred on June 17 around 5 pm and on the same night, a person came and told patient attendant Ashpak Ali that they should not see the doctor again at the PHC on June 19 and that if he comes, they will assault him.

The memorandum further stated that again the same person came on June 18 morning and once again warned Ali that if Dr Atul Pai Bir was seen in the PHC premises, he would be assaulted. Ali immediately reported the matter to a staff nurse on duty and she informed Dr Bir.

“We feel as Chief Minister and Home Minister, you must take stern action against the culprits immediately,” the IMA, Goa unit, demanded.

It may be recalled that in April, Dr Damodar (Babu) Redkar from Carmona in Salcete taluka was allegedly assaulted by a deceased patient’s family. Following the incident, the IMA had demanded immediate action against the person responsible for the alleged assault on Dr Redkar.