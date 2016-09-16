Do you know your wine?

To spread the knowledge of wines and wine-parings, wine educator Deeksha Borkar under the Goa food and wine club will be hosting a Mediterranean sit down dinner on September 18. NT BUZZ talks to Deeksha to know all about wine and its pairings

Janice Rodrigues| NT BUZZ

We may agree or not, but we all love a little of tipple in our lives, except if you’re a teetotaller. And wine often tops the list. But with so many variants of the grape, a lay person is often confounded. To ease the wrinkles off your mind when it comes to wine and give you an insight into its diverse pairings, is Deeksha Baljekar Borkar, who through her company Petite Indulgences wants to spread the knowledge of wines.

She has recently launched the Goa Food and Wine Club, to bring together foodies, wine connoisseurs in Goa to experience and indulge in fine wines and cuisines from all over the world. The club’s will host a five course sit down Mediterranean dinner which will be paired with five delectable wines with Deeksha taking the guests through each course and talking about the wines, the grape varietals and food and wine pairing.

Wines have been a part of Deeksha’s life for a long time. Born to parents who travelled the world, picking up an affinity to wine, it was quite inherently that Deeksha took to the world of wines. But a visit to the wineries in Napa Valley in California less than a decade ago is what triggered her interest in wines. “I was intrigued by how complex wine can be and how a bottle of wine speaks so much about the soil, climate and wine making style and the origin of the grape. This made me want to study and research more about wine”.

So keen was her interest that she took up a career in wine, pursuing a graduate diploma in oenology (science of wine making) from the Curtin University of Technology in Margaret River, Australia, she later specialised in wine tasting with a Level 3 Advanced Certificate in Wines and Spirits from the Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET), UK.

Wines are an intriguing subject with the variety available, be it red, white and sparkling wines. These are broadly divided into rosé and dessert wines. We know that the best of wines come from Europe; and when asked about the Indian wines and their characteristics, Deeksha explains: “Experts say that the Nasik wine region soil is very similar to the Bordeaux soil and thus French grape varietals would give out its best. So when Indian wineries started growing wine grapes they predominantly cultivated the Chenin Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon and my personal opinion is that these varietals are India’s best.”

Deeksha does mention that wine growers have now diversified into growing other varieties like Chardonnay, Riesling, Viognier and Merlot, which are fast becoming quite popular with the Indian Consumers. Speaking of the preferences of the Indian palates she states: “The Indian consumer prefers the off-dry style of wine and adores dessert wines due to the sweet-tooth that we are principally born with. However, it’s great to see more and more youngsters to have started drinking wines and more so understanding what wine is all about.”

She is of the opinion that the notion that India is incapable of making good wines is dying out. “Today there are Indian wines that can be put up against a whole lot of international wines available in the market and can beat them hands down in a blind tasting. I am an ardent fan of Indian wines and have over the years seen the growth of the industry and I am very proud to be a part if the Indian Wine Movement, as I call it,” says Deeksha.

Speaking of paring wines with food she believes that there are no such rules to pairing and that it should boil down to what you like, “If that’s what works best for you, then there is no wine police who can fine you for it.” However, Deeksha says that there are certain things one can keep in mind that will enhance the wine-tasting experience while enjoying the meal as well, which are:

 Fatty foods need either an acidic wine or wines with high alcohol content, otherwise the wine might taste flabby. Pork Sorpotel would pair very well with a Cabernet Sauvignon which is high in alcohol.

 Sweet food can be balanced with a tannic (bitter) wine like a Shiraz which can be a tannic wine or an acidic wine like Riesling. Chocolate and Shiraz is a great combination.

 Avoid salty food with acidic wines, or it result in extreme sharpness on the palate.

 Match the tastes to the wines, so acidic wines with acidic food, sweet wines with sweet foods, bitter food with tannic wines and so on.

Alcohol is often associated with the kind of glassware that is used, though here too, Deeksha states that there are no set rules, she does agree that the right glass would enhance the experience: “There are basically two glasses that every budding wine drinker may opt for: a larger bowled glass for red wines and a smaller bowled glass for white wines.”

Explaining the science behind the right glassware, she says: “Red wines are typically served in larger bowled glasses which give it a larger surface area for the ethanol in wine to evaporate and let the wine breathe, making it smoother to drink. White wines are typically served in smaller bowled glasses to preserve the bouquet of the wine by keeping proximity of the wine closer to the nose. The smaller bowl also maintains the cold temperature that white wines are meant to be consumed at.”

With an aim of starting the Wine and Spirit Education Trust Certification Courses in Goa, Petite Indulgences is all set to spread the knowledge of wines with Levels 1 and 2 certifications. “WSET Level 1 in wines is a 1 day course to introduce wine, some basic food and wine pairing to first time employees in the food and beverage industry and to the interested consumers alike and WSET Level 2 Award in Wines and Spirits is a 3 day course that provides a broad introduction to all product categories, the key focus being grape varieties, regions of the world, and principle varieties of spirits,” says Deeksha.

(The Goa food and wine club will host a sit down wine-paired Mediterranean dinner at Bay 15 on September 18, 7 p.m. onwards. Reservations mandatory at `1500. To register call: 8698928999 or email info@petiteindulgences.com.)