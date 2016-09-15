Do Not Buckle Down To Transport Lobby

TRUCK owners do not want speed governors. Both the North Goa Truck Owners Association and South Goa Progressive Truck Owners Association blame it on Megasoft, the implementing agency, saying that it wants to charge them on yearly basis and not on monthly basis as agreed between them and the government. The annual charge comes to Rs 8,000, whereas the monthly charge of Rs 540 would add up only to Rs 6,480. The transport department must intervene to resolve this grievance of the associations. However, the government must not allow the truck owners to get away on some other excuse. This is not the first time that installing of speed governors has been stalled by the powerful truck lobby. Truck owners have also opposed the notification issued by the Directorate of Mines requiring registration of vehicles and machinery within the lease area for the new mining season. They also want road tax to be collected from them on a quarterly basis. Further they want the transport department to help them in getting the hike in insurance premium brought down. The two associations are putting the blame on the government, saying that Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar had not met them to resolve their grievances as he had promised.

Speed governor is vehicle tracking system (VTS) and aimed at ensuring safety. The government had decided to make installation of speed governors on transport vehicles to curb over-speeding and reduce the number of accidents and road fatalities. The truck owners and bus owners have foiled the attempts by successive governments to fit vehicle tracking systems. Neither have taxi operators ever accepted any rules formulated by the government. Non-implementation of the rules has resulted in scores of accidents in which dozens of people have been killed and many others maimed for life. Every time a major accident takes place the authorities announce a number of measures to prevent accidents which are hardly implemented and often forgotten with the passage of time.

Given the fact that past attempts at streamlining vehicle movement and bringing in discipline on the state roads have failed because of opposition from the transport lobby, the state authorities need to adopt a strict approach to ensure that their decision aimed at safety of the people were not shot down by them. Since the decisions to install VTS and register vehicles and machinery with the mines department are aimed at protecting the members of the public and public interest, the state government should give no room for postponement to the truckers and force them to abide by rules. It is a known fact that the transport lobby has got what it wanted from the government but when it comes to take steps to streamline transport and save lives, they have acted irresponsibly. The opposition to VTS is the latest one from the transport lobby. Bus owners had also rejected the idea of speed governors. Taxi operators do not want installation of fare meters and motorcycle pilots are against implementation of helmet rule for pillion riders. All these proposals are to save lives and in public interest but opposition from the lobbies has resulted in none of them being implemented. The authorities should not allow the transport lobbies to seek concessions on every proposal put forth by the government to abide by the rules.

The Chief Minister has noted with concern that overspeeding has been a major cause for accidents. Statistics quoted by the Chief Minister on Wednesday at Teachers’ Day function reveals at least one person dies in Goa every day due to accident. In view of growing number of accidents and deaths on Goa roads it is necessary that the decisions and rules aimed at establishing safety of road users and pedestrians were implemented without giving any concessions to any lobby, however powerful they may be. The authorities should ensure that all heavy vehicles were fitted with speed governors. Speed of vehicles must be kept in check using modern gadgets and hefty fines imposed on those who cross the speed limits. The government should also construct by-passes to allow movement of trucks carrying iron ore, which would go a long way in preventing accidents, congestion and pave the way for better movement of vehicular traffic. The government should come up with a foolproof mechanism to ensure that its decisions are not sabotaged by the transport lobbies on one pretext or another. There should be consultative process with the stakeholders, of course, before taking any decision. The concerns raised by the transport lobby at the proposal level should be addressed before the decisions are finalized. Once decisions are arrived at, no lobby should be allowed to put obstacles on the way.

