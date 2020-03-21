Do a self-assessment test for COVID-19 using app

SOIRU VELIP | NT

Panaji

Stating that Goa has become the first state in the country to adopt ‘Test Yourself Goa’ App, a technological solution for the citizens to carry out a self-assessment test for COVID-19, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane Saturday said that Goans should not be worried at all, as the state government has put in place all protocols and adopted measures to combat coronavirus.

The ‘Test Yourself Goa’ App provides information on self quarantine and makes available helpline numbers to reach out to and other such

information.

The self-testing for COVID-19 was launched on Saturday by the Health Minister. For this initiative, the government has partnered with Innovaccer, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, a leading healthcare data activation platform company, which focusses on delivering more efficient and effective healthcare through the use of pioneering analytics and transparent, clean and accurate data.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, Rane said that over 3,200 people have undergone the self-assessment test for COVID-19 in the first five hours after the App was launched.

He said that the Chatbot, developed in association with Portea Medical and Verloop, launched two days back, has received 5.84 lakh conversations since its launch. Rane said that such Apps are being used

worldwide.

Elaborating on the initiatives taken by the state government to combat COVID-19, the Health Minister said that after invoking the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the state has been examining passengers at the airport with the help of thermal guns. He said thermal gates have been installed and thermal guns are being used at the Margao, Thivim and Vasco railway stations.

Besides shutting of schools, colleges and ITIs, restraining public gatherings and shutting down of casinos, spas, pubs and clubs, the government is in the process of examining people at airports, installing thermal gates at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, setting up of a virology lab and use of ink to stamp people, who are to be quarantined, he said. Rane said that the department is also identifying and creating isolation wards apart from making available 104 health helpline for information and Sodexo preps and measures for coronavirus. He said equipped ambulances are already in place to move to and from the airport.

“All the state borders will be sealed, malls have been shut down and foreign travellers from affected countries are compulsorily taken to ESI Hospital. Mandatory sanitisation has been ordered at all the health centres. Additional thermal guns will be procured for examining domestic



arrivals at the airport,” he said.

The Health Minister also said that a Plan ‘B’ is also ready to further strengthen the measures including taking on board private hospitals for quarantine facilities. He said that under the Epidemic Diseases Act, the state government can also requisition hotels, if required.

“The government is very much clear that we don’t want tourists in the state until the situation comes to normal though till date no positive case of coronavirus has been found in Goa. There will be no festivities in the state. Restrictions are already in place on movement in the entire state. Public transport and private establishments have been asked to follow the guidelines issued by the government,” he said.

Rane said that Goa is proactive in taking all types of measures to stop the spread of the virus and appealed to the people to take self precautions as per the advisories issued from time to time.