DMC’s Science students visit Kaiga Nuclear Power Plant,

Department of Physics of D M’s College and Research Centre, Assagao organised a visit to the Kaiga Nuclear Power Plant, Kaiga, Karwar to facilitate students in gaining information regarding principle, working and functioning of Nuclear Power Generation Plant. It is the third largest Nuclear Power Plant in India and is operated by Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL).

A day-long programme consisted of visit to various departments wherein demonstrations were conducted by the domain experts. Raman of NPCIL was entrusted with the responsibility of taking around the various locations and for guiding to various sections. He introduced to different section experts who in turn helped to understand detail information about each section.

The visit commenced with the simulator section where a scientist demonstrated the working and principle of a nuclear reactor with the help of a model and further dealt with the safety precautions put in place at the site. The expert illustrated various parts of nuclear power plant such as a central unit, called the core, where the nuclear fission reaction takes place and produces heat. He further described the path through which liquid (called coolant) flows through system and the process of absorption of heat which produced in the core. He explained how coolant gets converted into steam that then drives the turbine generators to produce electricity.

The students were found to be very curious in knowing the safety measures, possible threats and causes of meltdowns. Students were informed that there is no concern about the leakage of radiations as all precaution has been taken care of and that the radiation caused by fission outside is negligible.

Later the students visited the simulation room where the actual behaviour of the entire nuclear power plant is monitored and controlled. They also visited the Model room where sample of uranium fuel rods and pictures / documentary of their research activities were shown. The Uranium fuel pallets were very captivating and are kept effectively in the fuel rod. The section in- charge explained how the nuclear reactor is fuelled using a uranium rod. He also revealed that the every day the reactor needs to be fuelled to sustain the power generation.

The visit ended with a short documentary film about the atomic behaviour structure in the uranium 238 upon fission wherein all were delighted and evoked a good response amongst the student community.

Co-ordinator for the visit Aldrin extended full cooperation during the visit. Twenty eight students were accompanied by three faculty members of the college, namely Shaikh Mohammad Parvez Al-Usmani, Priyanka Kambli and S Andrew Karof.

