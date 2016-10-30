DMC students visit Kaiga nuclear plant 

PANAJI: Students of D M’s College and Research Centre (DMC), Assagao recently visited the Kaiga Nuclear Power Plant, to understand the working and functioning of nuclear power generation plant including safety measures and radiation.

It is the third largest nuclear power plant in India and is operated by Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL).

The visit commenced with simulator section where Laxmikant, a scientist, demonstrated working of nuclear reactor with the help of a model and further dealt with the safety precautions put in place at the site.

The expert illustrated various parts of nuclear power plant such as a central unit, called the core, where the nuclear fission reaction takes place and produces heat.

He further described the path through which liquid (called coolant) flows through system and the process of absorption of heat which is produced in the core.

He explained how coolant gets converted into steam that then drives the turbine generators to produce electricity.

Further, he informed that four units installed at the site have a capacity to cumulatively produce as much as 880 megawatts of electricity, each unit generating 220 megawatts of power.

The science students were found to be very curious in knowing the safety measures, possible threats and causes of meltdowns.

Students were informed that there is no concern about the leakage of radiations as all precautions have been taken care of. The radiation caused by fission outside is negligible.

The students were delighted to enter the simulation room that monitors and controls the entire nuclear power plant.

The simulation room is meant for training the new engineers. There are around 10 control panels in the simulation room equipped with air conditioners and each panel was having its own alert indicator along with siren to signal any parameter if exceeds the critical value.

The students also visited model room where sample of uranium fuel rods and pictures / documentary of their research activities were presented.

Kaijith, being section in charge, explained how the nuclear reactor is being fueled with uranium rod. He also revealed that every day the reactor needs to be fueled with uranium rod in order to sustain the power generation and also extracted uranium from the rod comes out as a waste from the reactor.

This complete process is done automatically by the robot as it is impracticable for the human to work in such high temperature environment, he informed.

He also explained the process of recycling of waste uranium rod.

Twenty eight students were accompanied by three faculty members of the college, Dr Shaikh Mohammad Parvez Al-Usmani, Priyanka Kambli and S Andrew Karof.