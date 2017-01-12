DMC reaches out with street play on Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao

Dnyanprassarak Mandal’s College (DMC), Assagao in collaboration with Children’s Rights in Goa (CRG) spread the message ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ in Candolim, Calangute, Arpora, Baga, Mapusa and Tatodi (Vanmare community) through a street play performed by lecturers, students and ex-students of DM’s College, Assagao and CRG staff and members. Performances were supported by the North Goa Collectorate under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Scheme.

Community members watched the street play which has used humour and music to convey the dark future that will be ours if we continue to engage in sex selection. The play depicted how it will be difficult for man to find a wife if the trend of female foeticide continues.

The street play was created by the entire team under the leadership of associate professor, Prashanti Talpankar. Participating team consisted of Prashanti Talpankar; assistant professor, DMC, Chandru Govekar; Sarvesh Kerkar; Prajakta Naik; Amita Naik Pillai; Saiesh Mhambre; Ashvek Desai; Tanvesh Keni; Yuvankur Karpe; Aniket Chari; Viraj Chodankar; Nikisha Naik; CRG staff member, Ashish Nagvenkar and CRG volunteer, Rucha Prabhudesai.