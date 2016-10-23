Diwali glow on businesses

Everything is up for grabs this Diwali as local shopkeepers and storeowners lay out discounts and offers to keep up with competition from online shopping sites, discovers Team B&C

These days you don’t need a calendar to find out the date of a festival. Online shopping sites do it for you. And they do it pretty forcefully with all the bang and bluster that comes with big money advertising.

Flipkart, Amazon and Snapdeal, the three big players of e-commerce have proclaimed the approach of Diwali with eye-grabbing ads and heavy slashing down of prices. Apparel, footwear, accessories, furniture, home décor, etc, are at amazingly low price as the mega shopping festival to mark the festival of lights is truly underway on the net.

In Goa, the sale fervour has hit local retailers too. They are gearing up in a big way for the festival of lights despite competition from online sites. It is a good time to be shopping as shopkeepers and storeowners are offering fresh range of goods with slew of discounts and rebates. Gold, consumer durables, automobiles, clothes, sweets, real estate are the items that always sell well during the festival. Ground check reveals that these traditional goods continue to be the favourite of consumers.

The latest trend in precious jewellery is diamonds and stones, says a Panaji jeweller. He has his fingers crossed for good sales especially as the two festivals prior to Diwali witnessed modest footfalls in his store. Purchases of gold are obligatory on Dhanteras in many Goan families and the Panaji jeweller like others in the gold retailing community is banking on the tradition to boost sales.

Gold store owners have announced plenty of offers to make purchases a pleasurable experience. Making charges have been lowered and there is an offer of a gold coin for jewellery above Rs 30,000 value. The focus is on lightweight and rhodium plated ornaments. To seal a deal some stores have long-term purchase schemes while others have latest designs.

The government has also jumped on the bandwagon for gold. It has launched a new tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond issued at discount of Rs 500 per 10 gram. To the issue price of Rs 3,007 per one gram bond, the Diwali price is Rs 2,957 per bond.

For automobile dealers, Diwali is associated with purchases. So dealers have tied up with financiers for easy terms on auto loans. Exchange offers, longer warranty period, are the typical goodies being offered by four and two wheeler dealers to lure customers to the showroom.

Consumer durable and mobile phone sellers are the worst hit by competition from e-commerce. But they are putting up a good fight and are confident of increasing sales. Washing machines, flat screen LED and refrigerators are the top three purchased goods among residents during the festival. Store owners said that they anticipate higher sales on the back of improved footfalls witnessed from August 2016 onwards when the festival season commenced for the year.

Apparel is purchased all the year round by residents, says the sales person at Biba stores, Panaji. However, Diwali is the time when our sales spurt as everybody wants to be dressed in good clothes, she says. Storeowners have stocked up the shelves with fresh range. They are also offering rebates to customers.

With hardly a week to go for Diwali, shopkeepers say that it is early days to say whether revenues will be higher this year compared to the previous year. However, overall business prospects are brighter as residents are discovering the advantages of physical shopping vis-à-vis shopping online.

Host of businesses are expected to do well during the festival. The home and lifestyle exhibitors are bullish on prospects as they face jam packed crowds of shoppers. Exhibitors have come up with Diwali lamps and decors in keeping with the spirit of the festival.

Part-time entrepreneurs who set up stalls selling savories, kandeels, are another segment who expect the festival to light up their earnings. According to retail industry experts Diwali celebrations have a flavor of consumption and enjoyment unlike other Indian festivals that are associated with rituals and piety.

Therefore new stores are launched with the choicest of goods to tempt residents to spend. The fact that several commercial establishments give bonuses to their workers during the festival also serves to increase spending, say experts.

Goan industry that is largely made up of micro and small units also contributes to the consumption surge during the festival. Boxes of sweets, dry fruits are purchased to give to staff after the Laxmi puja. And unit owners also take care to disburse salaries and bonuses early.

Several industry sectors fare well during Diwali but this time new players have jumped on to the bandwagon. They include the saloons and spas if you check the number of spas that are being unveiled this week. The travel industry is also a new entrant. Tour operators are offering attractive rebates for residents to travel to international holidays. Destinations in demand are Dubai, South Africa and Australia. Similarly the investment firms and banks are also the new players in the Diwali game. They are encouraging residents to go in for loans at rebated interest rates.

As a major festival across India Diwali is important as it increases sales across industries. Demand picks up as consumers make expensive purchases of house, cars and durables. The housing industry that faced a recession during 2014 and 2015 is hoping that customers’ sentiments improve for their industry. Housing rates have fallen and this is a good time to book a house, says a broker. The construction industry is expected to recover from the slow-down and Diwali bookings will prove whether the tide is turned for the good, he says.