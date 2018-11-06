Diwali celebrations begin in Goa

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Diwali, the festival of lights, was ushered in the state following burning of effigies of the demon king, Narkasur in the wee hours on Tuesday.

This year, following the Supreme Court order, burning of such effigies filled up with firecrackers was allowed from 4.30 am to 5.30 am.

The bursting of firecrackers has also been allowed from 7 pm to 8 pm on the Tuesday evening.

On the eve of Diwali, houses around Goa wore a festive look and were lit by electrical as well as oil lamps, with ‘aakash kandils’ or sky lanterns perched atop.

‘Toran’, a door-hanging made from marigold

flowers and leaves of mango trees, as well as ‘rangoli’, the bright and colourful decorative patterns drawn in front of the entrance to the house also formed part of this decoration.

Large-sized effigies of Narkasur had been set up in nook and corner of the state.

Almost every town in Goa hosted contests involving Narkasur effigies, with attractive prizes for the participants.